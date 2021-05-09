One of the best PC strategy games coming to Android and iOS
Still, we do know that the 11 bit studio has teamed up with NetEase, the Chinese developer and publisher famous for its mobile franchises. We've also learned that Frostpunk Mobile will retain the original game's signature gameplay mechanics, while introducing new ones.
No release date has been revealed yet, but NetEase is expected to offer more information about Frostpunk Mobile on May 20. Regardless, an official website is now up and running, so keep your eyes peeled for any new details being published there.