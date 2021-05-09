One of the best PC strategy games coming to Android and iOS









No release date has been revealed yet, but NetEase is expected to offer more information about Frostpunk Mobile on May 20. Regardless, No release date has been revealed yet, but NetEase is expected to offer more information about Frostpunk Mobile on May 20. Regardless, an official website is now up and running, so keep your eyes peeled for any new details being published there.

The critically-acclaimed PC strategy game Frostpunk is getting a mobile release, developer 11 bit studio announced this week. Unfortunately, the official announcement isn't totally clear about what exactly Frostpunk Mobile really is – a port or a spin-off.Still, we do know that the 11 bit studio has teamed up with NetEase, the Chinese developer and publisher famous for its mobile franchises. We've also learned that Frostpunk Mobile will retain the original game's signature gameplay mechanics, while introducing new ones.Frostpunk Mobile's features include Roguelike Adventure, Rare Animal Rescue Station, Character Development, and Law and Guild. From the information provided in the announcement, it looks like this will be a spin-off specifically designed for mobile devices.