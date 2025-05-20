Power users can score a free Moto g Power 2025 from Straight Talk





The Moto g Power 2025 has a Corning Gorilla Glass 5-protected 6.8-inch LCD display. The latter has a 1080 x 2388 resolution and features a 120Hz refresh rate. The application processor running the show is a 6 nm MediaTek Dimensity 6300 alongside 8 GB of RAM. One feature called RAM Boost uses some of the phone's native memory to push the amount of virtual RAM up to 24 GB allowing you to take multitasling to a new tier when needed.











The phone is also equipped with 128GB of native storage. Using a microSD card, users can store as much as 1 TB of data. The dual camera setup on the back includes a 50 MP main camera and an 8 MP ultra-wide camera. The selfie camera in front weighs in at 16 MP.



With an IP69 rating, the Moto g Power is impervious to dust and can also survive getting sprayed by high-pressure, high-temperature water jets. Not only does the phone deliver great battery life, it also sports a 3.5mm earphone jack, which is something you certainly don't find on new phones these days.





The Gold Unlimited plan ($55 per month, $50 for the first three months with AutoPay) delivers 4x nationwide 5G speeds with 5G Ultra Wideband. This plan includes unlimited talk, text, and data, 30 GB of hotspot data, 100 GB of cloud storage, and international calling to Canada and Mexico. Sign up with Straight Talk for this plan, and the Moto g Power 2025 is yours for free. A free Walmart+ membership is included.







The phone is also free if you subscribe to the Platinum Unlimited plan ($55 per month, $50 for the first three months with AutoPay). With this plan, you get everything that Gold plan subscribers receive, but are given Unlimited hotspot data instead of 30 GB. Platinum Unlimited plan members also get Device Protection and a free Walmart+ membership.





The deal is valid through July 20th, 2025, or while supplies last online or at participating stores.