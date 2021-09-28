Need a phone system for your business? 3CX is a high-quality, multi-platform, affordable PBX. Get 1 year free

Need a phone system for your business? 3CX is a high-quality, multi-platform, affordable PBX. Get 1 year free0
Having a reliable communication system that keeps your teams connected and allows for seamless outside calls can be the lifeline of your business. Keeping all of the information in one tidy space prevents mishaps and streamlines the workflow in our digital age. That's why you typically want a PBX system that can be accessed through multiple platforms, but provides one unified workspace.
3CX is a flexible platform, which can be installed on premise, hosted by the provider, or even allows you to set up your own cloud on a Windows, Linux, or Raspberry Pi server. It has Facebook Business, MS365, and SMS integration, meaning you get all of your business communication in one place.
Get 3CX for your business - 1 year for free!
Here are its main features:
- Voice calling
- Call queuing and scheduling
- Call recording
- Live chat
- Video conferencing
- Mobility features with free apps for iOS / Android
- CRM and Teams integration
Four outbound calls, the platform uses SIP trunks (VoIP calling) to allow for low-cost voice calls, both domestic and international. Even better, thanks to the Microsoft Teams integration, you can call Teams users and they can call you, eliminating the need for costly outbound MS calling plans.
3CX is constantly getting new features and improvements. Just recently, the platform was updated to V18, which focused on improving customer communication. Here are all the recently-added features:
- Better codec management – auto set codec depending on Network (WiFi/3G/4G).
- Improved reconnection in the case of network changes or drops.
- Never miss a call – collaborated with Google & Apple to improve reliability of PUSH notifications.
- Added support for bluetooth and hands-free devices.
- Siri integration – iOS users can now tell Siri to make calls using 3CX.
- Sign in with Google or Microsoft account
- Microsoft Teams integration
You can now register and try a 3CX system for your business for free for an entire year before deciding whether it's the right fit for your business. Follow the links below for more info on 3CX!