Need a phone system for your business? 3CX is a high-quality, multi-platform, affordable PBX. Get 1 year free

Advertorial by 3CX: the opinions expressed in this story may not reflect the positions of PhoneArena! 
disclaimer   

Having a reliable communication system that keeps your teams connected and allows for seamless outside calls can be the lifeline of your business. Keeping all of the information in one tidy space prevents mishaps and streamlines the workflow in our digital age. That's why you typically want a PBX system that can be accessed through multiple platforms, but provides one unified workspace.

In comes 3CX — a next-generation office phone system that seamlessly integrates with commonly used business platforms and works both for internal communication and calling out to customers.

3CX is a flexible platform, which can be installed on premise, hosted by the provider, or even allows you to set up your own cloud on a Windows, Linux, or Raspberry Pi server. It has Facebook Business, MS365, and SMS integration, meaning you get all of your business communication in one place.

Get 3CX for your business - 1 year for free!


Here are its main features:

  • Voice calling
  • Call queuing and scheduling
  • Call recording
  • Live chat
  • Video conferencing
  • Mobility features with free apps for iOS / Android
  • CRM and Teams integration

3CX has apps available for Android, iOS, and Windows and even a web-based application, meaning you can access your 3CX platform via any web browser if your current device doesn't have the app installed. It automatically manages codec selection to give you the best audio quality for your connection, even via a hands-free Bluetooth device.

Four outbound calls, the platform uses SIP trunks (VoIP calling) to allow for low-cost voice calls, both domestic and international. Even better, thanks to the Microsoft Teams integration, you can call Teams users and they can call you, eliminating the need for costly outbound MS calling plans.

3CX is constantly getting new features and improvements. Just recently, the platform was updated to V18, which focused on improving customer communication. Here are all the recently-added features:

  • Better codec management – auto set codec depending on Network (WiFi/3G/4G).
  • Improved reconnection in the case of network changes or drops.
  • Never miss a call – collaborated with Google & Apple to improve reliability of PUSH notifications.
  • Added support for bluetooth and hands-free devices.
  • Siri integration – iOS users can now tell Siri to make calls using 3CX.
  • Sign in with Google or Microsoft account
  • Microsoft Teams integration

You can now register and try a 3CX system for your business for free for an entire year before deciding whether it's the right fit for your business. Follow the links below for more info on 3CX!

Get 3CX for your business - 1 year for free!



