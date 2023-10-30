Save $50 on Fitbit Sense 2!
The fourth One UI 6.0 beta for the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is rolling out, one issue remains

Those that own the Galaxy Fold 5 and are subscribed to the beta program can now enjoy the newest One UI 6.0 beta release.

This is the fourth One UI 6 beta release for Samsung’s latest and greatest foldable (via SamMobile). Those who wish to try it out can do so by going to Settings, then Software update and tapping Download and install.

A known issue remains


As the report has it, this beta-number-four update comes with firmware version ZWJH. Its changelog is pretty short – it says the update fixes bugs and improves overall software stability but the changelog doesn't go into any more detail. There’s one issue that is listed as still remaining. Samsung says that the minimize/close button can disappear when using split screen mode in Samsung DeX.

Of course, the latest beta for the Z Fold 5 also bumps the security patch version from October 2023 to November 2023. The update's download size is 776.97 MB and it has started rolling out in India and Europe. It should also be available in the USA soon. For reference, in the first week of October came the first One UI 6.0 beta release for the Galaxy Z Fold 5 at 2.7GB.

If you’re subscribed to the beta testing program, chances are you know what you’re doing, but there’s no harm in reminding you that backing up any important data before installing the beta update is mandatory: stuff happens.
