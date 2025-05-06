Forget the trackpad! this future Magic Mouse could make your MacBook feel like a Vision Pro

Patent illustrations of a mouse that could project an image for the user to interact with. | Images credit —AppleInsider

More than just a mouse

Recommended Stories

It is important to remember that companies get patents for new ideas all the time, and not all of them become actual products. However, this patent does fit with Apple's interest in creating new and easy ways for people to use their technology. If Apple does develop a Magic Mouse with these air gesture features, it could make using a Mac feel more direct and potentially faster for some tasks. The main question would be if these advanced features are truly useful and if they can be added without creating new problems for users.

Apple often designs its patents to cover many possibilities. So, while the main idea is for a new kind of mouse, the technology could also be used in other devices. The patent lists trackpads, laptops, computer monitors, tablets, and even phones. It also suggests that this gesture detection could be built into furniture like tables or desks. Imagine tapping your fingers on your desk to open an app or control your computer.This new research comes at a time when the current Magic Mouse is known for its touch-sensitive surface, but also often criticized for its design. Many users find the charging port on the bottom inconvenient because the mouse can't be used while it's charging. While there have been talks about Apple updating the Magic Mouse with a USB-C port, this patent suggests Apple is also exploring much bigger changes to how we interact with our devices.