Forget the trackpad! this future Magic Mouse could make your MacBook feel like a Vision Pro

Apple is looking into new ways for users to interact with its Mac computers, and one of its latest ideas could change how we use the Magic Mouse. A recently approved patent shows that Apple is thinking about a mouse that can detect gestures in the surrounding air, not just on its surface. This means you might be able to control your MacBook by waving your hand or fingers near the mouse, similar to how gestures work with the Apple Vision Pro.

How would it work?

The patent, called "Electronic devices with extended input-output capabilities," explains that a future Magic Mouse could use different kinds of sensors. These include optical sensors using LEDs or lasers, capacitive sensors that can tell when your finger is nearby, and even cameras (both regular and infrared). These sensors would work together to understand three-dimensional hand movements made in the space beside the mouse. The patent also mentions that the mouse could project images like virtual buttons or icons onto your desk. You could then "touch" these projected images, and the mouse’s sensors would register your action.

Patent illustrations of a mouse that could project an image for the user to interact with. | Images credit —AppleInsider

More than just a mouse

Apple often designs its patents to cover many possibilities. So, while the main idea is for a new kind of mouse, the technology could also be used in other devices. The patent lists trackpads, laptops, computer monitors, tablets, and even phones. It also suggests that this gesture detection could be built into furniture like tables or desks. Imagine tapping your fingers on your desk to open an app or control your computer.

This new research comes at a time when the current Magic Mouse is known for its touch-sensitive surface, but also often criticized for its design. Many users find the charging port on the bottom inconvenient because the mouse can't be used while it's charging. While there have been talks about Apple updating the Magic Mouse with a USB-C port, this patent suggests Apple is also exploring much bigger changes to how we interact with our devices.

Recommended Stories
It is important to remember that companies get patents for new ideas all the time, and not all of them become actual products. However, this patent does fit with Apple's interest in creating new and easy ways for people to use their technology. If Apple does develop a Magic Mouse with these air gesture features, it could make using a Mac feel more direct and potentially faster for some tasks. The main question would be if these advanced features are truly useful and if they can be added without creating new problems for users.
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
