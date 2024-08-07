Flighty’s new feature alerts you to flight delays early

Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!

Flighty is a flight-tracking app known for its real-time, accurate, and often early flight updates. It aims to make your travel experience as stress-free as possible by keeping you in the loop about every detail of your flight. Now, the latest update adds a new feature that gives users extra insights into the reasons behind flight delays.

Flighty now offers early warnings for flight delays


Flighty is now leveraging aviation authority data and machine learning to offer early warnings about potential delays. Once a delay is confirmed, it also provides the reason behind it. Flighty will keep an eye on common causes like airspace issues and late-arriving aircraft. The app can also predict delays in advance and provide details that airlines often withhold, so this means users have more control over their travel plans.


Airspace delay information is currently limited to the United States, Canada, and the EU, but details on late aircraft, airport issues, and live delay trends are available globally.

This latest update also brings several new features, including:

  • live airport performance trends
  • aircraft internal names
  • fixes for missing tail numbers
  • clear in-app notifications for flight schedule changes

You can get Flighty on iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and Mac. The app itself is free to download, but if you want access to the delay features, you’ll need Flighty Pro. It’s priced at $4 for a week or $48 for a year.

I don’t know about you, but delays drive me nuts when I am traveling, whether it’s a flight, train, or any other ride – especially after I’ve sprinted to make it on time. So, having apps that help track and manage these delays can be incredibly useful.
