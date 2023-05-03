Messages by Google Beta app crashes on the Android 14 Beta

If you're running Android 14 Beta 1 or Beta 1.1 on your Pixel handset, do not download the latest Beta version of the Messages by Google (aka Google Messages) app. According to 9to5Google , version 20230428_01_RC00 of the Beta crashes repeatedly in dark mode, and won't open at all in light mode. So no matter how you have your Android phone set, you won't be able to run the Messages by Google app beta which means that RCS will be unusable.





RCS, or Rich Communication Services gives Android users many of the same messaging features that iOS users have with their Messages app. That includes the ability to send larger image files, and in higher quality. There are no character limits when using RCS and messages sent via the platform are encrypted end-to-end. With RCS users also get a read receipt, see typing indicators, and more. But all participants in a chat must be using RCS for these features to be available.











But if you already installed the latest version of the Messages by Google Beta, there is a way to undo the damage. Long-press the Messages icon on your home screen and tap the info icon (the "i" inside the circle on the left of the top lozenge). You'll be sent to the App info page for the Messages app. Tap the three-dot overflow icon in the upper right and you'll see an option to Uninstall updates. Tap on it and you should have the latest Messages by Google Beta update removed. This should allow RCS chat to work again on the Android 14 Beta.





Personally, I'm not having an issue with the Messages by Google app on my Pixel 6 Pro running the Android 13 QPR3 Beta 3 update. This issue seems to be limited to those using the Messages by Google Beta on one of the two Android 14 Beta releases.





Besides uninstalling the Messages by Google beta from your phone, you could choose to exit the Android 14 Beta program early. But if you do this, you will have to wipe all of the data off of your phone which is something that you probably don't want to do unless you backed up everything. With that in mind, your best bet is to uninstall the latest version of the Messages by Google beta app following the directions laid out two paragraphs to the North.