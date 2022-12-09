Save on Galaxy S22, Plus & Ultra

The feature-packed Fitbit Sense falls down to a new record low price just in time for Christmas

Deals
The feature-packed Fitbit Sense falls down to a new record low price just in time for Christmas
If you're struggling to find the right Christmas gift at the right price for a tech enthusiast and/or health nut, Best Buy is here to make your decision a relative no-brainer by dropping the Fitbit Sense smartwatch to a lower-than-ever $129.95 in a single Graphite color.

This is the original edition released all the way back in 2020 rather than the hot new second-gen model that most major US retailers are currently selling for $200 after a nice $100 holiday discount of its own.

But the truth is the two devices are not very different, especially on the inside, where they hide pretty much the exact same sensors and health monitoring tools. Yes, the Sense 2 is lighter and thinner than its predecessor while retaining the same stellar battery life, which is certainly a solid engineering achievement from Fitbit.

Another advantage of the newer product is continuous stress tracking allowing users to more easily avoid "delicate" situations and environments all through their day, which arguably still doesn't justify the extra $70 expense.

Compared to the vast majority of its direct rivals right now for the title of best budget smartwatch around, the first-gen Fitbit Sense clearly holds a number of aces up its sleeve, including a (non-continuous) EDA sensor for basic stress management, potentially life-saving ECG technology, skin temperature tracking, blood oxygen monitoring, and the aforementioned stellar battery life rated at more than six days on a single charge.

You may want to hurry and place your Best Buy order as soon as possible if all of that seems right up your alley at 130 bucks, and not just because Christmas is around the corner. The Fitbit Sense is no longer available straight from its Google-owned manufacturer or Amazon, which almost definitely means Best Buy will run out of inventory before long as well, especially at this new all-time low price.
