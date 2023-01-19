Reserve the new Samsung flagship!
Reserve your Samsung Galaxy S23 now!
Don't miss your chance to reserve a Galaxy S23 early with a discount.

Fitbit drops support for two music streaming services on Sense and Versa smartwatches

Apps Music Fitbit
@cosminvasile
1
Fitbit drops support for two music streaming services on Sense and Versa smartwatches
Google-owned Fitbit is in the process of informing many of its customers that it will soon stop supporting two music streaming services that are quite popular in the United States: Deezer and Pandora. In an email sent to many Fitbit smartwatch users, the company states that it will ax support for the two apps, which will no longer be available for download.

Spotted by 9to5google, the email confirms that come March 31, these two music streaming services will no longer function on specific smartwatches like Fitbit Sense, Fitbit Versa 2 and Fitbit Versa 3. According to the email, customers “will no longer be able to download Pandora stations or add Deezer playlists to your device, nor will you be able to play anything that you have previously downloaded.”

This is the second time in less than a year that Fitbit has taken away an important functionality from its customers. Last year, Fitbit removed the ability to sync and transfer music via PC and Mac. The company ended up removing the option to transfer playlists to Fitbit watches through a computer back in October but allowed users to continue to play personal music stored on the watch and transfer music to it with the Deezer and Pandora apps.

Well, it looks like Fitbit took away that option as well, or at least is about to since the deadline is March 31, 2023. It’s surprising that the company is removing important features that will most likely lead to fewer sales, without adding new ones to replace them. It’s like Fitbit wants to make its smartwatches completely unappealing to those who love using this type of products.

It remains to be seen how Fitbit’s actions will impact the sale of its smartwatches, but there’s bound to be some retribution from customers, especially from those who remained loyal even after the company was bought by Google.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

YouTube tests free ad-based service streaming TV channels
YouTube tests free ad-based service streaming TV channels
Micro-LED iPhone, iPad, and Mac screens could be in Apple's future
Micro-LED iPhone, iPad, and Mac screens could be in Apple's future
Best-kept Samsung secret! Cheaper flagship-grade phone than Galaxy S23 to steal show soon?
Best-kept Samsung secret! Cheaper flagship-grade phone than Galaxy S23 to steal show soon?
Leaked photos of Oppo's next flagship show a huge camera island on the back
Leaked photos of Oppo's next flagship show a huge camera island on the back
Wild new rumor says Galaxy Z Fold 5 will feature a 108MP camera and creaseless screen
Wild new rumor says Galaxy Z Fold 5 will feature a 108MP camera and creaseless screen
Google makes changes to the Discover feed in advance of the Pixel Tablet's release this year
Google makes changes to the Discover feed in advance of the Pixel Tablet's release this year

Popular stories

Why would anyone buy the new Galaxy S23! Galaxy A54 is the best-looking $400 Samsung phone ever
Why would anyone buy the new Galaxy S23! Galaxy A54 is the best-looking $400 Samsung phone ever
Samsung, Google forced to adopt iPhone MagSafe charging! Best thing to happen to Android in 2023?
Samsung, Google forced to adopt iPhone MagSafe charging! Best thing to happen to Android in 2023?
T-Mobile is firing 'hundreds' of employees (again) and reportedly planning to close many stores
T-Mobile is firing 'hundreds' of employees (again) and reportedly planning to close many stores
Amazon shaves a huge chunk off the price of the impossibly good Pixel 6 Pro
Amazon shaves a huge chunk off the price of the impossibly good Pixel 6 Pro
Samsung introduces the Galaxy S23 Ultra's 200MP camera sensor
Samsung introduces the Galaxy S23 Ultra's 200MP camera sensor
Samsung's Galaxy S23 Ultra crown jewel gets a full spec sheet ahead of launch
Samsung's Galaxy S23 Ultra crown jewel gets a full spec sheet ahead of launch
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless