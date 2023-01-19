Fitbit drops support for two music streaming services on Sense and Versa smartwatches

will no longer be able to download Pandora stations or add Deezer playlists to your device, nor will you be able to play anything that you have previously downloaded

Google-owned Fitbit is in the process of informing many of its customers that it will soon stop supporting two music streaming services that are quite popular in the United States: Deezer and Pandora. In an email sent to many Fitbit smartwatch users, the company states that it will ax support for the two apps, which will no longer be available for download.Spotted by 9to5google , the email confirms that come March 31, these two music streaming services will no longer function on specific smartwatches like Fitbit Sense, Fitbit Versa 2 and Fitbit Versa 3. According to the email, customers “.”This is the second time in less than a year that Fitbit has taken away an important functionality from its customers. Last year, Fitbit removed the ability to sync and transfer music via PC and Mac. The company ended up removing the option to transfer playlists to Fitbit watches through a computer back in October but allowed users to continue to play personal music stored on the watch and transfer music to it with the Deezer and Pandora apps.Well, it looks like Fitbit took away that option as well, or at least is about to since the deadline is March 31, 2023. It’s surprising that the company is removing important features that will most likely lead to fewer sales, without adding new ones to replace them. It’s like Fitbit wants to make its smartwatches completely unappealing to those who love using this type of products.It remains to be seen how Fitbit’s actions will impact the sale of its smartwatches, but there’s bound to be some retribution from customers, especially from those who remained loyal even after the company was bought by Google