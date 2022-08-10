 Fitbit to remove PC syncing option for its wearables, music transfers are going away too - PhoneArena
Fitbit to remove PC syncing option for its wearables, music transfers are going away too

Fitbit is quietly retiring the Connect app, the only option for those who want to sync their wearable devices via PC and/or Mac. With the removal of the app, the only way to sync a Fitbit smartwatch or fitness tracker will be through a smartphone.

Spotted by 9to5google, the change will take effect on October 13, 2022, so make sure to download the Fitbit app on your phone if you haven’t already done so. Otherwise, you will no longer be able to sync your wearable device with the Fitbit Connect app on your computer come October 13.

Furthermore, Fitbit confirmed that on October 13 it will also remove the option to transfer music and podcasts to its wearable devices via PC/Mac.

That means that after the Fitbit Connect app will be retired in October, if you want to transfer music, you’ll be able to do so through the Deezer app only. Users in the United States will also be able to use the Pandora app if they want to transfer music to their Fitbit wearable devices.
