Fitbit app redesign finally makes Health Metrics easier to read on Android and iOS
Fitbit continues to advance its mobile app experience and the latest update focuses on one of the most essential areas for health-oriented users—the Health Metrics. Users of Android and iOS devices can now access the updated Health Metrics section..
That’s finally changing.
Fitbit eliminated the tabbed interface structure in their latest update. The health metrics data now occupies a single scrollable page without any tabs. Users can view their health statistics through a simple summary widget located at the top that shows their performance across five health metrics using a five-point scale. This feature used to exist exclusively in the "Today" feed.
Underneath the summary widget, there’s now a well-organized list of five core metrics:
Each metric is shown in a card format, making it easier to understand at a glance. Tapping on any of these entries opens a more detailed “Trends” view that now includes Week, Month and Year filters, giving users a better view of long-term health changes.
The update seems cosmetic at first glance but it greatly improves the user experience. The redesigned interface provides better responsiveness and improved navigation while maintaining design consistency throughout the application.
The new UI comes with the Fitbit 4.39 update for iOS, while the Android versions is rolling out more slowly. Not all users have access to it just yet, as Google—which now lists Fitbit under its official “Google LLC” developer account—appears to be releasing it in waves.
What’s new?
Until now, the Health Metrics section displayed data through two tabs dubbed "Today" and "Trends." The interface contained health data across both tabs but it appeared disconnected from other sections of the application.
More intuitive layout
- Breathing Rate (BR)
- Blood Oxygen (SpO2)
- Resting Heart Rate (RHR)
- Heart Rate Variability (HRV)
- Skin Temperature Variation
The new and more detailed trend pages include short explanations written in simple language for each statistic. For example, breathing rate is described as “the number of breaths you take per minute.”
This Health Metrics redesign is part of a broader visual overhaul across the Fitbit app. The Water Tracking screen was updated recently, and now Health Metrics follows suit. Next in line? Food logging, which still uses an older interface and could definitely benefit from a similar revamp.
Rollout details
