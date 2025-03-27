Fitbit app redesign finally makes Health Metrics easier to read on Android and iOS

What’s new?





Until now, the Health Metrics section displayed data through two tabs dubbed "Today" and "Trends." The interface contained health data across both tabs but it appeared disconnected from other sections of the application.

More intuitive layout

Breathing Rate (BR)

Blood Oxygen (SpO2)

Resting Heart Rate (RHR)

Heart Rate Variability (HRV)

Skin Temperature Variation

Rollout details