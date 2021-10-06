Firefox Focus for iOS gets a major redesign with new update

Firefox Focus version 38 on iOS gets a simple and distraction-free new look









With the update, the app will also be getting super quick browsing with ad blocking and tracking protection alongside the new design. This will make it possible for users to get much faster page load speeds. The app blocks a wide range of trackers by default, even social trackers, for example, those coming from Facebook that track you for advertisements on the social media website.







The Firefox browser for iOS will also be getting some new features soon

