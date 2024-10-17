FCC mandates universal hearing aid compatibility for all mobile phones



These new rules represent a significant step forward in making mobile technology more accessible to everyone. By ensuring that all mobile phones are hearing aid compatible, the FCC is helping to level the playing field and ensure that people with hearing loss have the same opportunities to connect and communicate as everyone else.

In addition, the FCC has revised its labeling and website posting requirements to make it easier for consumers to find the information they need to make informed handset purchasing decisions. Point-of-sale labels will clearly indicate if a handset is hearing aid compatible, if it meets Bluetooth or telecoil coupling requirements, and will provide information about the handset's conversational gain, which is a measure of how much the volume can be increased without causing distortion. Telecoils bypass the hearing aid's microphone, directing sound straight to its processor. This improves the signal-to-noise ratio and eliminates feedback.