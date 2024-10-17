See how to save 29% on the Google Pixel 8!

FCC mandates universal hearing aid compatibility for all mobile phones

By
0
Accessories Audio
An official image of Apple Airpods Pro 2's hearing aid setup screen
In a landmark decision aimed at improving accessibility for millions of Americans, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has adopted new rules requiring all mobile handsets to be compatible with hearing aids. This move will ensure that the 48 million Americans with hearing loss have the same choices and access to mobile phone technology as everyone else.

The FCC's decision is the result of years of collaboration between the Hearing Aid Compatibility Task Force, an independent organization composed of wireless service providers, handset manufacturers, research institutions, and advocates for people with hearing loss. This group worked together to find a way to achieve the goal of 100% hearing aid compatibility for all mobile handsets.

One of the key aspects of the new rules is the requirement for all mobile handsets sold in the U.S. to meet certain volume control standards. This will allow users to increase the volume on their devices without introducing distortion, ensuring clear audio for everyone, including those who don't use hearing aids.

To further enhance connectivity, the FCC has also mandated Bluetooth coupling capabilities. This is expected to encourage manufacturers to move away from proprietary Bluetooth standards, leading to more universal connectivity between mobile handsets and hearing aids, including over-the-counter models.



In addition, the FCC has revised its labeling and website posting requirements to make it easier for consumers to find the information they need to make informed handset purchasing decisions. Point-of-sale labels will clearly indicate if a handset is hearing aid compatible, if it meets Bluetooth or telecoil coupling requirements, and will provide information about the handset's conversational gain, which is a measure of how much the volume can be increased without causing distortion. Telecoils bypass the hearing aid's microphone, directing sound straight to its processor. This improves the signal-to-noise ratio and eliminates feedback.

These new rules represent a significant step forward in making mobile technology more accessible to everyone. By ensuring that all mobile phones are hearing aid compatible, the FCC is helping to level the playing field and ensure that people with hearing loss have the same opportunities to connect and communicate as everyone else.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero


