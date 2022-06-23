Facebook settles with the US government over real estate ad display profiling





race, color, religion, sex, disability, familial status, and national origin," all things that are forbidden under the Fair Housing Act (FHA) regulations. The lawsuit was brought by the government under the auspices of the US District Attorney of New York City and accused Meta's algorithmic prowess of selectively showing real estate classifieds by segregating their target markets by categories based on these protected characteristics.





This effectively made the real estate ad displays on Facebook illegal and Meta was fined the maximum amount for a discriminatory practice like this. According to Damian Williams, US Attorney from the Southern District Court of New York:





The US government's regulatory noose around Facebook's parent company Meta is slowly starting to tighten as the social network was forced to settle a lawsuit accusing it of racist and discriminatory practices to the tune of $115,054.