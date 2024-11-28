Save up to $1,200 on Galaxy Z Fold6!
SMS via satellite now flying over Europe in first end-to-end trial

Qualcomm
Deutsche Telekom, Qualcomm, and Skylo say they have successfully completed an end-to-end trial of SMS transmission over a geostationary satellite network. The companies claimed this was the first instance in Europe of integrating a mobile operator's terrestrial network with a satellite network for text messaging, following 3GPP (a number of standards organizations which develop protocols for mobile telecommunications) released specifications for Direct-to-Handset (D2H) connectivity.

The trial demonstrated a standards-based approach that integrates mobile operator terrestrial networks with Skylo's non-terrestrial network, potentially enabling customers in areas without cellular coverage to send and receive text messages via satellite connectivity. Pretty neat. Also, this could be lifesaving.

The test involved sending an SMS from a device equipped with a Snapdragon X-80 5G Modem-RF System and integrated satellite connectivity, using a Cosmote SIM card through Skylo's satellite network.

Conducted at Deutsche Telekom's Cosmote subsidiary in Greece, the proof-of-concept was viewed as a significant step towards commercial non-terrestrial network services in Europe. Deutsche Telekom representatives expressed enthusiasm about the technology, highlighting their goal of providing continuous connectivity to customers.

Skylo Technologies' leadership emphasized the potential of this breakthrough, suggesting that subscribers would soon be able to text from remote locations without worrying about network coverage. The technology aims to seamlessly integrate satellite connectivity into existing cellular services.

The trial is part of a broader initiative by Deutsche Telekom, which is also involved in the SpaceRISE consortium. This group has been contracted by the European Commission to develop IRIS2, a multi-orbit satellite constellation comprising approximately 290 satellites. The project aims to create a secure communication infrastructure for Europe, improve crisis response capabilities, protect critical infrastructure, and address digital connectivity disparities.

Could this revitalize traditional SMS? Well, it could. The traditional SMS as a communication method has significantly diminished in relevance over the years. With each year that passes, fewer and fewer SMS messages are being sent. However, if the capability to connect in remote regions works as intended, it could spark renewed interest.

There are challenges, of course. Satellite connections come with limited bandwidth, making it difficult to handle substantial data transfers. Additionally, factors such as weather conditions and satellite positioning can impact signal quality.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.jpg
Sebastian Pier Junior Tech News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.

