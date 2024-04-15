Epic vs Apple continues: The iPhone maker denies violating App Store court order

Up Next:
The clash between Epic Games, the maker of Fortnite, and Apple appears to persist, despite the Supreme Court's decision to not hear appeals from either side.
However, just last month, the Epic vs Apple saga continued as Epic filed a motion asking the court to hold Apple in contempt. The Fortnite creator claimed that Apple had not adequately followed a court order to permit developers to link to external payment platforms, known as Apple's anti-steering rules.
Reuters reports that the iPhone maker has denied breaching the court order regarding its App Store and has urged a federal judge in California to dismiss a request by Epic Games to hold it in contempt.
In its filing, Apple criticized what it described as an attempt by Epic to make Apple's "tools and technologies available to developers for free." It stated that Epic aimed for the court to "micromanage Apple’s business operations in a way that would increase Epic’s profitability."
Apple already told the court it did what was asked back in January, letting developers apply for an entitlement to add a link to their own website. But Epic thought this was just a "sham" because Apple still wanted to stop developers from seeking alternatives to the App Store with its rules.
Last month, Elon Musk’s X, Meta, Microsoft, and Tinder’s owner Match Group echoed Epic's arguments, informing Rogers that Apple was in "clear violation" of the court's order. In a related case against Alphabet's Google, brought by Epic, a judge in San Francisco is anticipated to issue a separate injunction affecting the Google Play Store later this year.
Apple rejects claims of a violation
Apple presented its arguments in a filing to US District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers in Oakland, who oversaw Epic's lawsuit in 2020. The lawsuit accused Apple of breaching antitrust laws due to its stringent controls on how consumers download apps and make payments within them.
Apple further stated:
Epic's motion is its latest attempt to gain access to the iOS platform and user base for free… Epic does not even suggest an alternative amount that Apple should be allowed to charge developers for use of and access to its tools and technologies.
