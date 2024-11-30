Follow these recommendations from the FBI to enjoy a scam-free holiday shopping season

While we are now at the beginning of the holiday shopping season, the FBI has issued warnings to those who like to do their holiday shopping online .While 95% of the U.S. browser market belongs to Safari, Chrome, and Edge, these suggestions apply to anyone shopping online using any browser. The G-men suggest that if you like to do your holiday shopping on your phone, tablet, desktop, or laptop, you should heed the following suggestions.





Top on the FBI's list is to make sure that you are doing your online shopping from websites that are "legitimate and secure." Look for the secure connection padlock in the address bar and the https at the beginning of the entire web address. If the website is not secure, do not shop from it. Also, if you're about to make a first-time purchase from a website, one you've never shopped at before, do some research first, The FBI suggests that you check for online reviews although it warns that such reviews can be faked.









Don't let #holiday excitement cloud your judgment! Always verify the legitimacy of online retailers and be cautious with unsolicited offers. Learn how to spot a holiday scam at https://t.co/rg1Twt4Nq2. pic.twitter.com/RBgftlHngh — FBI (@FBI) November 29, 2024

The FBI even has a warning for those who like to shop at eBay and other auction sites. The suggestion here is to stay away from sellers with unfavorable or no feedback ratings. Restrict your purchases to sellers that show a high feedback rating and have completed a large number of transactions. Additionally, the FBI warns online shoppers about an oft-used scam employed by companies claiming to be authorized dealers or factory reps.

The agency says not to buy from sellers "who act as authorized dealers or factory reps of popular items in countries where there would be no such deals." Many times purchases made by shoppers from these sellers never ship and if a package does arrive, it contains counterfeit goods.



The FBI says not to do business with firms that advertise that they are located in the U.S. but respond to queries by saying that they are out of the country due to business or a family emergency. The idea here is that the scammer is giving you a bogus reason why they have an overseas phone number. The truth is, these sellers are overseas where they can take your money and hide.







Another recommendation made by the FBI is not to buy from websites with strange shipping options. For example, a sus seller might say that they have a way to get around customs. Also, skip sellers who want you to pay via a direct money transfer. Stick to a credit card transaction because using your card gives you more protection.





Lastly, don't pay for purchases with a pre-paid gift card. As the FBI notes, "In these scams, a seller will ask you to send them a gift card number and PIN. Instead of using that gift card for your payment, the scammer will steal the funds, and you’ll never receive your item."





If you want to enjoy a scam-free holiday shopping season, you'd do well to follow these recommendations made by the FBI.

