Elon Musk launches beta version of X TV, a live-streaming app for smart TVs

Apps
Elon Musk has now launched X TV, a live-streaming app made for smart TVs. The app aims to be a hybrid platform that will provide you with live content and viral videos.

Right now, the X TV app's beta is officially live, and Elon Musk has posted about it on his X account. Basically, the app is a live-streaming app, and it's only available for smart TVs. According to Digital Trends, the X TV app is now live on Google Play, LG's app store, and the Amazon App Store. This pretty much means that the X app will run on Amazon Fire TV, LG webOS, Android TV, and Google TV.

Some of the platforms have had access to the app since late July, reportedly, like for example the Amazon App Store. On the other hand, LG's app store started offering the app on August 29, 2024.

The app is described on the Google Play store as the trusted global digital town square for everyone on your TV.

Reportedly, the X TV app has some privacy concerns, but those have not been verified yet. The privacy of the app should be similar to that of X, but right now, some of the terms of service cannot be accessed yet as the links do not open. However, this shouldn't be concerning or surprising given the fact we're talking about a beta release (which means it's not a stable or final release).

The X TV app is not independent of X, so you'll have to have an X account to log in and watch anything (which pretty much makes sense). For now, the content on it is free. There are also promises of exclusive content, plus live events and news. On top of that, the app offers other features such as Replay TV where you can store up to 72 hours of content.

There's also a Startover TV feature that lets you start live shows from the beginning. You can also record up to 100 hours of content without extra fees with a Free Cloud DVR.

Recommended Stories
X TV is gradually rolling out in a cautious approach. It is unclear when the app will no longer be in its beta version.

I personally think this is very exciting news. There are plenty of interesting live shows happening on X, and it feels great to be able to enjoy them from your TV.
