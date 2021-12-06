Apple iPhone users can guarantee themselves a White Christmas with this Easter egg

Apple iPhone users can guarantee themselves a White Christmas with this Easter egg0
If you're an iPhone owner, you can guarantee that you'll have a White Christmas thanks to Apple's new Easter egg found in the Apple Store app. Spotted by AppleInsider, you can make it snow on your iPhone screen while visiting the online Apple Store app. Simply open the app (it's the one with an icon resembling a blue shopping bag with a silhouette of the white Apple logo on it).
Apple has included this Easter egg in the online Apple Store before. In fact, we wrote about it nearly four years ago to the day. And while it might not seem like such a big deal, it just might put a smile on your face, and these days that counts for a lot.