iOS Apple

Apple iPhone users can guarantee themselves a White Christmas with this Easter egg

Alan Friedman
By @wolfcallsputs
Apple iPhone users can guarantee themselves a White Christmas with this Easter egg
If you're an iPhone owner, you can guarantee that you'll have a White Christmas thanks to Apple's new Easter egg found in the Apple Store app. Spotted by AppleInsider, you can make it snow on your iPhone screen while visiting the online Apple Store app. Simply open the app (it's the one with an icon resembling a blue shopping bag with a silhouette of the white Apple logo on it).

Once you open the app, type in the search bar "let it snow." If you don't have the app on your device, you can find it in the App Store. The "snow" falls from the top of the screen to the bottom and will continue to fall as you browse the online Apple Store looking for holiday gifts. If you shake your iPhone while the "snow" falls, it will create a swirling effect as though the snow was falling during windy conditions.

Apple has included this Easter egg in the online Apple Store before. In fact, we wrote about it nearly four years ago to the day. And while it might not seem like such a big deal, it just might put a smile on your face, and these days that counts for a lot.

