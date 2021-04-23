Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

Does phone speaker quality matter to you?

Radoslav Minkov
By Radoslav Minkov
Apr 23, 2021, 5:45 AM
Does phone speaker quality matter to you?
Over the years we've seen smartphones evolve greatly, now packing bigger displays with thinner bezels than ever, a whole lot of raw power and incredible cameras. In addition, we're now seeing exciting new smartphone form factors, be it folding phones like the Galaxy Z Fold 2 or dual-screen ones like the LG Wing.

But when you're buying a phone, be it a budget one, a mid-ranger or a flagship, you often have to deal with one area where smartphones don't seem to improve much over time – sound quality.

Other than more extravagant smartphones like the Asus ROG Phone 5, with its impressive dual front-firing speakers, most phones usually pack just one tinny mono speaker, often down-firing too.

If phone makers don't put that much effort into improving the sound quality of their devices, does that mean users are happy with what they have? And it's sufficient enough for gaming or watching movies? Or are fans of good audio quality just silent? Well, now is the time to speak up!

Vote below and let us know in the comments if smartphone speaker quality matters to you, if sound quality is a factor you always consider when buying, or if you're happy with the sound quality of your current phone.

Does phone speaker quality matter?

Vote View Result

