Do you need an internet connection to use the new Google Pixel 9 AI features?
With the Pixel 9 series just officially unveiled, we're expectedly getting tons of Gemini-powered, generative AI features.
And if you know your generative AI, you know this usually means your phone has to be connected to the internet for those features to work, as they traditionally require access to outside servers for processing the more demanding tasks.
The new Google Pixel 9 smartphones will include Gemini Nano, which is a lightweight AI model purpose-built to run on-device, meaning on your phone alone, without an internet connection.
Obviously this is great in terms of privacy, but it should also give pretty quick results.
According to Google, Gemini Nano can help your Pixel 9 phone understand text inputs, speech, images and audio. This is good news! Your Gemini assistant will be able to understand your inputs, beyond just text, even without an internet connection.
In addition, even more complex, generative tasks, such as image generation from your prompt will indeed work offline. However, you will get the benefit of higher-fidelity image generation if an internet connection is available to let your Pixel phone employ Google's AI servers, as opposed to it being limited to the on-device processor.
So we're here to answer the question – which, and how many of the new Pixel features will require you to be online, in order for them to actually work? Let's dive in…
Google's Gemini Nano will be handling on-device tasks, without needing an internet connection
Since those new Pixel 9 phones are powered by Google's own Tensor G4 processor, itself built with Gemini in mind, a lot, if not most tasks are expected to run without requiring an internet connection.
Yes, a lot of AI features will work offline, thanks to Gemini Nano
