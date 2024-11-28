Do we need a privacy smartphone and would you actually buy one?
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
Do you sometimes feel that your phone is secretly listening to you? Ever get a creepy ad after you've talked about a specific topic with your friends? And do you spend the time and resources to reject all the tracking cookies your phone tries to shove down your throat constantly?
We're at the point in modern internet history where many websites are information brokers, trading with your data. The internet, as it is now, is ad-driven, and companies need data to precisely target people with ads, like guided missiles.
If we go deeper into the tracking cookies inside smartphone browsers, we will find that they know all your preferences: what music and clothing you like, what movies you prefer, your shopping habits, what games you play, and the list goes on and on. Your smartphone probably knows you better than your significant other.
Digital privacy has been an elephant in the room for the past few decades, but now it has grown in size to the point where the room can't fit it anymore. Elaborate metaphors aside, the sheer number of vendors and partners every site you visit shares your info with is astonishing. One misclick and your data is on its way to hundreds of third parties.
Technically, sites and companies wash their hands by allowing you to reject unnecessary cookies, but most of the time, it's very cumbersome and requires time and attention. We won't even go that paranoid to say that you can't even turn your phone off (as batteries can't be removed nowadays). Just because your phone screen is black doesn't mean that the modems don't ping cell towers, and there's no "statistic" data sent back to the manufacturer, the OS vendor, or any of your installed apps.
Android devices share various data types with Google to enhance user experience and provide services. Here’s a breakdown of the key categories of data typically shared:
- Device identifiers (like IMEI and Android ID).
- Network information (such as mobile carrier and Wi-Fi network).
- Location history if location tracking is activated.
- Interaction data, such as search queries and activity logs.
- Sync settings for services like Google Drive, Calendar, and Contacts.
What about iOS, then? Does your iPhone treat data sharing differently? Well, it's similar to Android, really. iOS shares various data types with Apple to provide services, improve user experience, and maintain security. Here's the breakdown:
- Operating system version
- Unique device identifiers (UDID)
- Crash logs and diagnostics
- Performance metrics
- Wi-Fi network information
- Purchase history and subscriptions
- In-app purchase information
Let's say you don't want to share all these with anyone. Is there such a thing as a "privacy smartphone" that doesn't track you, listen to you, or share anything about your activity?
The simple answer is yes. Several brands and models focus on privacy and offer features such as hardware switches to turn off location services, Wi-Fi and cellular modem hardware kill switches, preloaded secure apps, military-grade encryption, etc.
The PinePhone is another privacy-focused smartphone that runs Linux at its core. It features hardware kill switches for the camera, microphone, and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth, providing the best analog level of security you will get now. You physically disconnect these parts, so no power is sent to them, so they are really, truly off.
The phone is customizable and repairable, and Purism, the company behind the Librem 5, prioritizes ethical sourcing and manufacturing practices if you also care about the environment.
However, like the PinePhone, the Librem 5 suffers from limitations such as not having exactly polished software, limited app availability, and performance issues. The latest models are not cheap, either, starting at $799 for 32GB of onboard storage, 3GB of RAM, and a 1.5GHz quad-core processor. These are not even mid-range specs in 2024.
The Librem 5 is another privacy-focused smartphone that runs Linux at its core. It features hardware kill switches for the camera, microphone, and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth, providing the best analogue level of security you will get at the moment. You physically disconnect these parts so no power is sent to them, so they are really, truly off.
However, like the PinePhone, the Librem 5 suffers from the limitations of not having exactly polished software, limited app availability, and performance issues. The latest models are not cheap too, starting at $799 for 32GB of onboard storage, 3GB of RAM, and a 1.5GHz quad-core processor. These are not even midrange specs in 2024.
The Blackphone was one of the first phones with privacy as a focus, and that's why it makes this list. The phone has been long gone, and the Silent Circle company behind it now offers software security solutions.
You can still find one on eBay, but using it might be more frustrating than using a dumb phone. This leads us to the sad conclusion of this article. Yes, there are privacy-oriented smartphones, but would you be okay with all the cons and the steep price to buy one and rock it as a daily driver?
Unless you're an NSA agent, a billionaire, a wanted criminal, or just a very paranoid person, the answer is probably no. These privacy phones come with too many flaws to be relevant and comfortable for day-to-day use, and their price is also quite steep.
This is a vicious circle. There's not much demand for these phones, so they can't sell in quantities to allow lower prices. They're niche devices for enthusiasts and people with… particular occupations and needs, let's put it this way.
What about you? Would you buy a privacy smartphone to get off the hook and vanish from the Capitalist society's radar?
What can be done about this?
What is privacy in smartphone context?
In the realm of modern smartphones and internet browsers, privacy refers to the ability of individuals to control and protect their personal information from being collected, used, or disclosed without their consent. This includes browsing history, search queries, location data, and other sensitive information mentioned above.
But yeah, let's not get paranoid here and see what is being tracked officially on popular Android and iOS phones.
What is being tracked?
Let's say you don't want to share all these with anyone. Is there such a thing as a "privacy smartphone" that doesn't track you, listen to you, or share anything about your activity?
Are there any privacy phones that don't spy on you?
The simple answer is yes. Several brands and models focus on privacy and offer features such as hardware switches to turn off location services, Wi-Fi and cellular modem hardware kill switches, preloaded secure apps, military-grade encryption, etc.
Let's name a few, including pros and cons.
PinePhone ($149-$199)
Librem 5 ($799)
Blackphone 2
Would you buy one?
