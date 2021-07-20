Android Refresh Tuesdays – AMOLED theme

Android Refresh Tuesdays – AMOLED theme0
This week's theme is AMOLED, as chosen by nearly 60% of last week's voters. As usual, you can vote for next week's theme below, or suggest one in the comments!
Previous Android Refresh Tuesdays:
Step 1: Choosing the right wallpaper for an AMOLED screen
It's no secret that black wallpapers with minimal motives look best on phones with AMOLED displays, not to mention are easy on the eyes. You could go with a pitch black wallpaper, or make things a little more interesting by using a black wallpaper with some colorful elements.
Downloads: Street time lapse wallpaper, green plant wallpaper, circle of fire wallpaper.
Alternatively, you can download a dedicated wallpaper app like AmoledPix, which offers countless 4K wallpapers that look great on AMOLED screens. It has ads of course, but it can save you quite a bit of time in searching for the perfect wallpaper.
If you want the wallpaper you saw in the thumbnail, open AmoledPix, tap on the search button on the top right, type in "King Kong" and open the second result. To apply this as your wallpaper, next tap "Set as" and "Set As Home Screen".
Step 2: Download Nova Launcher so we can customize our home screen better
In order to install custom app icon packs and do some other home screen tweaks, download the free version of the popular and highly customizable Nova Launcher, and open it.
Now let's make our app drawer dark, as it's white by default.
Go back to the first "Nova Settings" screen, tap "Night mode", turn Night mode on, then check "App drawer" under "Use dark theme on".
Step 3: Installing an AMOLED icon pack
We can go one of two ways. Either we could pick up a black and white icon pack, or a colorful one, to add liveliness to our beautiful AMOLED home screen.
Since we already did black and white last week, I'd suggest picking up a colorful, but understated icon pack like UX Led. If you liked the final result you saw in the thumbnail, download this icon pack and we can proceed to applying it.
Press and hold on the home screen to enter Nova Launcher's settings again. Tap "Settings", "Look & feel", "Icon style", "Icon theme" and select "UX Led Free".
And we're done! You can proceed to add your favorite apps to the home screen. Swipe up from the home screen dock to open the app drawer and access all of your apps. Drag the apps you want from there to the home screen.
Also, for extra effect, punch up the brightness so your colorful wallpaper element and app icons pop out even better from the black wallpaper! This is something you can only enjoy on an AMOLED screen.
How to go back to my old Android look?
Simply delete the UX Led app, then delete Nova Launcher to go back to your default launcher and app icons.