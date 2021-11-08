Disney Plus Day brings a special 2$ offer for the first month of subscription

Disney Plus Day brings a special 2$ offer for the first month of subscription0
In addition to the 6$ cut for its streaming platform, Disney has some other special perks and offers under its sleeve as well. For example, you can get a five percent discount on Disney Plus products at WizKids and a 10 percent on Funko ones if you use the code DISNEYPLUSDAY.
On a different note, it seems the house of Mickey is keeping up with the new trends of the digital world. Disney will apparently be releasing NFTs in the form of golden statues of some of its most popular characters.
As for the 2$ special offer for your first month of Disney Plus, it will be available from November 12th until the 14th, so make sure you catch it. It’s a great opportunity to see if you would like the shows Disney has to offer if you haven’t jumped on that bandwagon yet. Just remember that after the first month the price jumps back to that monthly 8$ fee.