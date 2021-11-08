Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G at $150 with a trade-in!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G at $150 with a trade-in!

 View
Apps

Disney Plus Day brings a special 2$ offer for the first month of subscription

Aleksandar Anastasov
By
0
Disney Plus Day brings a special 2$ offer for the first month of subscription
Disney Plus first got released in 2019 on November 12th, which Disney refers to as Disney Plus Day. This year, for Disney Plus Day, the entertainment giant is making a special offer for new-to-be and returning subscribers. For their first month of subscription, the fee drops from 8$ to 2$.

In addition to the 6$ cut for its streaming platform, Disney has some other special perks and offers under its sleeve as well. For example, you can get a five percent discount on Disney Plus products at WizKids and a 10 percent on Funko ones if you use the code DISNEYPLUSDAY.

What’s more, over 200 AMC movie theaters will have surprise Disney movies playing for only 5$ a ticket between November 12th and 14th. On top of that, you will get a Disney Plus poster and some special concessions.

On a different note, it seems the house of Mickey is keeping up with the new trends of the digital world. Disney will apparently be releasing NFTs in the form of golden statues of some of its most popular characters.

Last but not least, Disney Plus Day is a good day to visit one of the famed Disney theme parks like Disney World or Disneyland. Visitors with a subscription can enter the parks 30 minutes earlier than usual, as well as free Disney PhotoPass photo downloads. There will also be new merchandise from Star Wars, Marvel, and Pixar, so parents get their wallets ready. Additionally, some e-books will get discounted to as little as 1$ a piece until November 17th.

As for the 2$ special offer for your first month of Disney Plus, it will be available from November 12th until the 14th, so make sure you catch it. It’s a great opportunity to see if you would like the shows Disney has to offer if you haven’t jumped on that bandwagon yet. Just remember that after the first month the price jumps back to that monthly 8$ fee.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Latest News

Best, lightest, and most awesome Android launchers in late 2021
by Peter Kostadinov,  106
Best, lightest, and most awesome Android launchers in late 2021
OnePlus to launch a PacMan-themed phone
by Doroteya Borisova,  0
OnePlus to launch a PacMan-themed phone
The successor to one of Samsung's most popular phones leaks with a familiar design
by Anam Hamid,  0
The successor to one of Samsung's most popular phones leaks with a familiar design
Rake in the savings with Visible: buy an iPhone 13, get $200 back and a free HomePod mini!
by Visible,  0
Rake in the savings with Visible: buy an iPhone 13, get $200 back and a free HomePod mini!
Best Microsoft Surface Black Friday deals 2021: check out the first offers
by Iskren Gaidarov,  1
Best Microsoft Surface Black Friday deals 2021: check out the first offers
WhatsApp multi-device support will roll out to all in mandatory update
by Doroteya Borisova,  0
WhatsApp multi-device support will roll out to all in mandatory update
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless