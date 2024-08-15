Google Pixel 9 Pro with $200 Amazon Gift Card!

Will Dish finish its 5G network before filing for bankruptcy?

By
0comments
Will Dish finish its 5G network before filing for bankruptcy?
Dish Network's Boost Mobile wireless service made some headlines last month when Boost Mobile and Boost Infinite combined to create the new Boost Mobile. The new Boost Mobile covers 99% of the U.S. with 5G and is using a cutting-edge standalone 5G network. That means that the network has a 5G core and isn't a 4G LTE network with 5G capabilities slapped on top of it. As a result, customers enjoy faster speeds and lower latency while the carrier can squeeze more capacity on the network.

While this is good news for Dish, the "B" word is once again being associated with the company that owns Boost Mobile. No, the "B" doesn't stand for "Boost." It stands for bankruptcy. We first mentioned that Dish and bankruptcy together last November when the company's Q3 earnings report failed to meet analysts' expectations. There is nothing like a stock analyst scorned.

Analysts at MoffettNathanson LLC, an equity research firm that focuses on tech, media, and telecom, told clients at the time that the third-quarter earnings report was bad and added that "The overwhelming probability here has always been that Dish would enter bankruptcy sometime in the next few years. Today’s results likely accelerate that." 

It also appeared that Dish was in the middle of a cash crunch when it had to allow an option that it owned to buy 800MHz of low-band spectrum from T-Mobile for $3.59 billion to expire. Dish was forced to let the option go even after it paid T-Mobile a non-refundable $100 million to extend the expiration date of the option by one month.

As 2024 began, EchoStar merged with Dish. On May 8th Craig Moffett, co-founder of the aforementioned MoffettNathanson, predicted that the most likely outcome for Dish was a bankruptcy filing over the next four to six months. This time period is closing in and a possible bankruptcy is not surprising. After all, even EchoStar noted in an SEC filing made last March that Dish will burn through a "substantial amount of cash" in the next 12 months which "raises substantial doubt about [the company's] ability to continue as a going concern."

Recommended Stories
Moffett has a more recent forecast for Dish saying that "We believe EchoStar is instead highly likely to go bankrupt, quite possibly by the end of the year." To make matters worse, Dish will need to spend $3 billion to finish its 5G network and there is a legitimate question about whether this can be accomplished before a bankruptcy filing is made.

A bankruptcy filing doesn't necessarily mean that Dish will go out of business. A Chapter 11 filing would protect Dish from its creditors while the company restructures its business. Perhaps getting out from beneath its large pile of debt will turn out to be exactly what Dish needs at the moment in order to compete with Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman Mobile Tech News Journalist
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile is pretty much asking people to remove one app from their phones
T-Mobile is pretty much asking people to remove one app from their phones
T-Mobile customers will soon get a gift that will keep them comfy (almost) everywhere
T-Mobile customers will soon get a gift that will keep them comfy (almost) everywhere
T-Mobile customers clinging to old phones will have no choice but to upgrade this month
T-Mobile customers clinging to old phones will have no choice but to upgrade this month
This could be a wild month for T-Mobile with happy outcome for customers but not for employees
This could be a wild month for T-Mobile with happy outcome for customers but not for employees
T-Mobile's new app requested data from a customer's phone every five seconds
T-Mobile's new app requested data from a customer's phone every five seconds
T-Mobile pleads with FCC to let it buy another company, arguing everyone will be better off
T-Mobile pleads with FCC to let it buy another company, arguing everyone will be better off

Latest News

Apple reportedly urges Tencent to close WeChat 'loopholes' bypassing App Store rules
Apple reportedly urges Tencent to close WeChat 'loopholes' bypassing App Store rules
Apple to speed up its tabletop robot plans to boost profits
Apple to speed up its tabletop robot plans to boost profits
Google Meet gets a more modern and fearture-rich video calling design
Google Meet gets a more modern and fearture-rich video calling design
With iOS 18.1, developers will be able to offer in-app contactless transactions
With iOS 18.1, developers will be able to offer in-app contactless transactions
Early adopters show overwhelming preference for two Pixel 9 models
Early adopters show overwhelming preference for two Pixel 9 models
T-Mobile penalized by government agency with largest fine for negligence
T-Mobile penalized by government agency with largest fine for negligence
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless