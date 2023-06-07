Can't hear when your iPhone alarm or timer goes off? Disable this setting now

Ever have an important timer or alarm set on your iPhone and when the timer or alarm went off, the alert volume was so low that you missed it? And afterward, when you checked the alarm and timer alert volume by going to Settings > Sounds & Haptics, you were dismayed to find that the volume bar under the heading "Ringtone and Alert Volume" was set on maximum volume. Were you holding your iPhone when the alarm or timer went off? Even more specific, were you looking at the device when the alarm or timer went off?





Try an experiment. Put your iPhone on a desk and set the timer for 10 seconds and walk away. The volume of the alert at the end of the timer should be as loud as you had expected it to be the other times, right? That's because you probably have the Attention Aware Features toggle turned on. When you have this setting enabled, your iPhone won't dim the screen if it detects that you're looking at the display, it will expand a notification when locked, and it lowers the volume of some alerts.





In other words, with Attention Aware Features enabled, if you are looking at your iPhone's display or even just holding the phone, when the alarm and timer goes off, it will ring lower than it normally does. But there is a way around this.











If you'd prefer that the ringtone sounds loud and proud every time an alarm goes off or a countdown timer gets to zero, we can give you the easy directions that will have you disabling Attention Aware Features quickly. Are you ready? Go to Settings > Face ID & Passcode and type in your passcode. Go to Attention Aware Features and toggle the setting off. Once you do that, your timer and alarm will ring loud enough to get your attention regardless of whether you're holding the phone in your hand, staring at the screen, or whether it is on a table in the next room.





And this year, with iOS 17, iPhone users will be able to set (hold on to something so you don't fall) multiple timers! Yes, this was a feature that Android users have had for years, and iOS users could get around the limit by setting multiple alarms instead of timers. But there will be no need for such a workaround once iOS 17 is installed.

