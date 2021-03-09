Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

Microsoft appears ready to add Dark Theme to its Office suite apps for Android

Alan Friedman
by Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Mar 09, 2021, 12:01 AM
Microsoft appears ready to add Dark Theme to its Office suite apps for Android
According to Alessandro Paluzzi (via XDA), a self-proclaimed leaker and mobile developer, Microsoft is adding Dark Theme to its Microsoft Office suite apps for Android. Dark Theme replaces the standard black text on a white background with white text on a black background. This reduces the strain on the user's eyes, especially at night or in a dark room. And Dark Theme also can help save some battery life on a phone using an AMOLED panel. That's because unlike LCD displays, AMOLED does not use a backlight and each pixel can be controlled individually.

The color black is created on an AMOLED screen by turning off a pixel and such pixels don't draw power from the battery. So with a black background, enough pixels are shut down to make a difference in how much power is being used by the screen.


Paluzzi disseminated a tweet that included screenshots of Microsoft Word in Dark Theme. The tipster said that the same look will be used for PowerPoint and Excel. There will be three options for users to select, Light theme, Dark theme or System Default. The Light theme is the traditional white background with black text, Dark theme is the inverse, and System Default uses which ever theme you have set for your phone. A blank sheet in Word is white, even in Dark Theme. But Paluzzi says that this might change to black when the feature is rolled out.

Microsoft had already added Dark Theme to several of its Android apps including OneDrive, Edge, Outlook, OneNote, and Remote Desktop, so it is no surprise that this capability is being rolled out for its Office suite apps.

