Pay as low as $30 a month for unlimited service by moving to Cricket's Multi-Month Unlimited Plan

AT&T MVNO Cricket Wireless is doing something unusual in the pre-paid industry. It is offering multi-month unlimited plans. A recent survey taken by Recon Analytics discovered that 49% of pre-paid customers said that they would be interested in subscribing to a multi-month unlimited service plan. 23% of the respondents said that they would immediately sign up if such a plan were to be offered. While Mick and the boys once sang that "You can't always get what you want," it turns out that "if you try sometimes, you get what you need."





So here's the deal. Sign up for Cricket's Multi-Month Unlimited plan and pay in advance for service saving you up to $300 a year depending on the plan you choose. That savings is in comparison to paying monthly for a single line on Cricket's $55 per month Unlimited Plan. By paying in advance, you can get a year of unlimited service from Cricket for as low as $30 per month.







Bring your device over to Cricket and choose one of three new Multi-Month Unlimited plans. The plans include calls and texts to/from Mexico and Canada:





· Three months of unlimited voice and data when customers pay $120 in advance, giving them a total of $45 in savings ($40 per month).



· Six months of unlimited voice and data when customers pay $210 in advance, giving them a total of $120 in savings ($35 per month)



· 12 Months of unlimited voice and data when customers pay $360 in advance, giving them a total of $300 in savings ($30 per month).





You know that someone from Cricket is going to leave a quote, and this time it is Cricket Wireless Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, Tony Mokry. Tony says, "Our multi-month offering is timely as customers think of more ways to save during this back-to-school season. With 80% of parents allocating their Back to School budgets to technology and 72% stating their children will need a smartphone for school based on our recently commissioned survey by One Poll,2, we know offering this value and flexibility will help many."











The innovative plan is available to new Cricket customers only and only for those seeking a single line of service. We should also point out that video streaming is in SD quality and if the network is busy, Cricket may temporarily slow data speeds. Still, imagine making one payment of $360 and having your unlimited wireless service paid for the full year.



