Cricket has the Galaxy S10 for $400

Daniel Petrov by Daniel Petrov   /  Dec 09, 2019, 8:50 AM
Currently, AT&T's virtual prepaid carrier Cricket has one of the best unlimited data plan offers money can buy in the US, what with the $40/month when you port a number, and with 10GB hotspot at that.

In case you missed it, it also has one of the best offers on a top-shelf phone like the Galaxy S10, too, what with the $399.99 price when you sign up for said plan, or, if you don't have a number to port, for the $55/month unlimited.

The good part is that the discount is not a BOGO deal where you have to get two phones to get them at half price, and doesn't come in the form of bill credits, just a simple checkout discount. So, if you are in the market for a great unlimited plan deal on a great phone with a great signal coverage, head over to Cricket to get the full package.

The fine print? You must stay with Cricket for six months, and might have to pay a $25 activation fee. The deal runs until January 9 of next year.

$549.00 Samsung Galaxy S10 on Amazon

Related phones

Galaxy S10
Samsung Galaxy S10 OS: Android 9.0 Pie View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.0
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.0
 Based on 5 Reviews
  • Display 6.1" 1440 x 3040 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP / 10 MP front
  • Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, Octa-core, 2840 MHz
  • Storage 128 GB + microSDXC
  • Battery 3400 mAh

