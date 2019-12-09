Cricket has the Galaxy S10 for $400
In case you missed it, it also has one of the best offers on a top-shelf phone like the Galaxy S10, too, what with the $399.99 price when you sign up for said plan, or, if you don't have a number to port, for the $55/month unlimited.
The good part is that the discount is not a BOGO deal where you have to get two phones to get them at half price, and doesn't come in the form of bill credits, just a simple checkout discount. So, if you are in the market for a great unlimited plan deal on a great phone with a great signal coverage, head over to Cricket to get the full package.
The fine print? You must stay with Cricket for six months, and might have to pay a $25 activation fee. The deal runs until January 9 of next year.
