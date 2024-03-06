Consumer Cellular offers unlimited 5G data at 20% off and the best phone plans for seniors

This story is sponsored by Consumer Cellular. PhoneArena's opinions in this article have not been affected in any way!





T-Mobile has a much smaller footprint across the US even though a lot of MVNOs piggyback on its network as it charges them less for access. Like other MVNOs, it buys network access in bulk, but its added value is offering access to the same network that AT&T subscribers now use and not, say, T-Mobile . After all, 5G excellency or not,has a much smaller footprint across the US even though a lot of MVNOs piggyback on its network as it charges them less for access.





Despite giving its subscribers access to one of the two best wireless networks in rural coverage, Consumer Cellular is running a tight ship and can offer prepaid plan prices starting from just $20 a month. For $80, one can have 3 lines on a family plan with unlimited 5G data with a 50GB high-speed cap per line. Compared with AT&T's base pricing which only offers throttled data for $46 PER line, you may immediately decide that you don't need all the "perks" that the big carrier is offering in its starter plan if you can get the same network twice cheaper.





If you are worried about coverage, well, don't be, as Consumer Cellular only strips down the unnecessary plan price perks, but offers the same wide net from the Gulf of Alaska to the Gulf of Mexico AT&T has been building for decades, including access to its 5G network coverage.



