Consumer Cellular offers unlimited 5G data at 20% off and the best phone plans for seniors

This story is sponsored by Consumer Cellular. PhoneArena's opinions in this article have not been affected in any way!
One of the best postpaid cell phone service providers in the US, Consumer Cellular, is having unlimited 5G data subscription sale and we are passing the savings on to you. Consumer Cellular has just been voted best in customer service and subscriber satisfaction among postpaid carriers again by J.D. Power and its plans are very affordable to begin with, but it has given us a code for extra savings on the AT&T network access it provides!
Like other MVNOs, it buys network access in bulk, but its added value is offering access to the same network that AT&T subscribers now use and not, say, T-Mobile. After all, 5G excellency or not, T-Mobile has a much smaller footprint across the US even though a lot of MVNOs piggyback on its network as it charges them less for access.
Despite giving its subscribers access to one of the two best wireless networks in rural coverage, Consumer Cellular is running a tight ship and can offer prepaid plan prices starting from just $20 a month. For $80, one can have 3 lines on a family plan with unlimited 5G data with a 50GB high-speed cap per line. Compared with AT&T's base pricing which only offers throttled data for $46 PER line, you may immediately decide that you don't need all the "perks" that the big carrier is offering in its starter plan if you can get the same network twice cheaper.
If you are worried about coverage, well, don't be, as Consumer Cellular only strips down the unnecessary plan price perks, but offers the same wide net from the Gulf of Alaska to the Gulf of Mexico AT&T has been building for decades, including access to its 5G network coverage.
Consumer Cellular network coverage
Last but not least, Consumer Cellular prides itself in customer service, as it name suggests, and has been continuously earning accolades from independent testers. The storied market research firm J.D. Power, for instance, just issued Volume 1 of its 2024 U.S. Wireless Retail Experience Study, and there Consumer Cellular has taken the top spot among the best prepaid carriers in the US, ahead of Mint or Visible.
Consumer Cellular is known for advertising friendly customer service but it actually walks the walk and has been voted the best cell phone plan for seniors or people 50+, including by Clark. No wonder, as it has also prioritized providing phones and plans to the hard of seeing or hearing, such as being an exclusive provider of senior-oriented lines like Doro, or offering its own GrandPad line of tablets for folks with vision problems.
If you are looking for an affordable way to hook your cell phone to one of the largest US carrier networks without contracts or if you are on a fixed income and don't want to break the bank, you can try Consumer Cellular's prepaid 5G data plans at 20% off until March 29 with the code FIRSTYEAR15.
