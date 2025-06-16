Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461
Close-up photography could be getting a major upgrade with the Google Pixel 10

Google may be using its telephoto lens to take sharper macro shots on the Pixel 10

Image of person taking a photo with the Google Pixel 9 Pro
Referential image of a Google Pixel 9 Pro. | Image credit — PhoneArena

The Google Pixel 10 is rumored to be getting a new feature aimed at improving macro photography. According to a new report, Google may use the phone’s telephoto camera to take close-up shots, instead of relying only on the ultra-wide lens like in previous models.

This technique is called tele-macro photography. It allows the phone to use the telephoto sensor to focus on close subjects, such as flowers or insects. The idea isn’t entirely new, as Samsung used it briefly on the Galaxy Z Fold 4, but more smartphone makers have been returning to the idea in recent months. OPPO introduced it on the Find N5, and OnePlus has something similar on the upcoming OnePlus 13, even though it hasn’t highlighted the feature.

Google's approach appears to combine both the telephoto and ultrawide cameras for macro. Depending on how far you are from the subject, the Pixel 10 might automatically pick the better option. This could help avoid common issues in macro photography, such as shadows or blocked lighting when the camera is too close.

The Google Pixel 9 Pro used the 48MP Ultrawide for Macro focus. | Image credit — Google

Using the telephoto lens for macro also has another advantage. Telephoto sensors usually have better optics, which can result in clearer and more detailed images. Being able to stand a little farther away from the subject can make it easier to capture things like insects, without disturbing them or getting in the way of light.

This new camera setup is one of several changes expected for the Pixel 10. Although unconfirmed, it has been previously rumored that Google is planning to announce the Pixel 10 lineup on August 20, with full availability starting August 28. That’s a week later than last year’s Pixel 9 reveal, but the delay may allow all four Pixel 10 models to ship at the same time.

The Pixel 10 will also reportedly bring a refreshed set of color options. The standard model may come in Ultra Blue, Limoncello, Iris, and Midnight. The Pro and Pro XL versions will offer Sterling Gray, Light Porcelain, Midnight, and Smoky Green. The Pro Fold may come in Sterling Gray and Smoky Green only.

If this feature does arrive, it would give the Pixel 10 a useful tool without adding more sensors or raising the price. That makes it a smart move, helping the phone stand out with better image quality in everyday use.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices.
