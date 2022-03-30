 Google releases version 100 of the Chrome Browser with new icon included - PhoneArena

Ukraine Crisis Relief
The war in Ukraine: lending a hand and PhoneArena’s stand

Google releases version 100 of the Chrome Browser with new icon included

Alan Friedman
By @wolfcallsputs
0
Google releases version 100 of the Chrome Browser with new icon included
Google on Tuesday released version number 100 for the Chrome Browser on both iOS and Android, and various desktop operating systems as well. On iOS, the new version number is (100.0.4896.56) and the updated version will be available in the App Store sometime in the next few days. The Android version (100.0.4896.58) will be available to download from the Google Play Store also sometime over the next few days.

The information was noted in Google's Blog focusing on Chrome Releases. Changes to the Google Chrome icon are included. This is the first change to the icon since 2014 and the new version of the icon appears to be flatter as the shadows between the colors (which are easily seen between the red and yellow colors) have been removed. The result is a look that no longer appears to be 3D.

We originally wrote about the change back in February. At that time, Chrome designer Elvin Hu had explained that "We simplified the main brand icon by removing the shadows, refining the proportions and brightening the colors, to align with Google's more modern brand expression." Google also discovered that placing certain shades of Green and Red next to each other created what Hu called "an unpleasant color vibration."

To prevent this from happening, Google used a more subtle gradient to prevent the unpleasant vibration from bothering the user.

