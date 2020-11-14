Satellite blasts off to test 6G data speeds that are 100 times faster than 5G
In the U.S. and around the world, we've barely scratched the surface when it comes to 5G. The next generation of wireless connectivity will eventually help create new industries with its faster data speeds and low-latency working to improve the quality of life. But we are not even close yet to enjoying the benefits of 5G throughout the U.S. While all three major stateside carriers offer nationwide 5G, they use low-band signals to do so. While these signals travel long distances, the data speeds barely surpass LTE speeds. It isn't until you start getting to mid-band and high-band mmWave signals that the speeds start picking up. So if you're looking at the eventual distribution of high speed 5G, we're very early in the game.
China starts testing 6G with the launch of a new satellite
China took the lead on 5G and is looking to repeat that task with 6G according to NYU global affairs expert Pano Yannakogeorgos. While China has yet to be named the 6G winner, it could follow the same game plan it used for 5G. He points out that China had set a five-year roadmap to build out 5G and followed it which allowed the country to become what he calls the "King" of 5G. Yannakogeorgos compares China's telecommunications lead to the U.K.'s leadership in telegraph communications during the 19th Century. He also told the Post that "He or she who controls the network controls the world."
Yannakogeorgos is worried that China's early 6G lead will lead the U.S. and Europe to create their own 6G standards. He remembers that in the early days of 3G, differences in the standards used in the states and elsewhere prevented U.S. phones from working in other countries and vice versa.
We are still years away from hearing about 6G connectivity, but that doesn't mean that the U.S. and other countries shouldn't start the ground work for the future.