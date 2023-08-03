World's largest smartphone market seeks to cap kids' mobile screen time to two hours a day

In a bid to combat internet addiction while building "good morality" and "socialist values," the Cyberspace Administration of China (via CNN ) has proposed that all mobile devices in the country, including smartphones, apps, and app storefronts, feature a "minor mode" that would restrict the amount of screen time minors in the country could have daily. The top internet regulator in China says that the amount of screen time that minors would have every day would vary by age and be capped at a two-hour maximum.





The rules will be open for public discussion until September 2nd. Under the proposal, when a device is in "minor mode" apps would close automatically when the time limits have been reached and age-appropriate content will be offered. Additionally, no one under 18 would be allowed to use their mobile device between 10 pm- 6 am. Children under eight would be allowed 40 minutes of screen time each day while those between eight and 16 would be allowed a full hour. The maximum two hours of daily screen time would be allowed for those over 16 but under 18.









All age groups would receive a notification reminding users to rest after 30 minutes. The proposal also requests that mobile internet service providers create content that "disseminates core socialist values" and "forges a sense of community of the Chinese nation." The goal is to reduce the exposure of Chinese minors to what the government in the country calls "undesirable information."





Interestingly, parents would be able to override the "minor mode" and some educational and emergency services would not have to adhere to the time limits. The country, while the largest smartphone market in the world, has made internet addiction a serious social matter with treatment offered by what CNN characterizes as dangerous "boot-camp style treatment centers."





Parents in China appear to be on board. One mother of two who lives in eastern China’s Zhejiang province and wanted anonymity said, "I think it’s good. On the one hand, it can protect their vision as many young kids cannot stop themselves while watching something they like. On the other hand, it’s easier for us parents to control our kids' screen time. Most importantly the content under the minor mode is more positive and healthy."