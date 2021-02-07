Here are the two 5G ads that T-Mobile was allowed to broadcast during the Super Bowl

T-Mobile's first aired commercial of Super Bowl 55 also featured a similar plot. At the heart of the spot is television's most famous and red hot bromance-the one between Maroon Five frontman Adam Levine and country music star Blake Shelton. If you watched any of the first 10 million seasons of, you know what we're talking about.

The Voice

Shelton is currently engaged to pop superstar Gwen Stefani who receives a fictitious call from Levine in this ad. He is trying to set up Stefani and Shelton. Over T-Mobile's 5G network we can hear Gwen tell Adam that she's sick of LA guys and wants someone different-maybe from another country who is not threatened by a strong, confident woman. But poor Adam is using a rival 5G network and what he hears thanks to the poor connection, is Gwen saying, "I'm sick of LA guys. I want someone completely country, uncultured, and threatened by a strong confident woman." To which Adam replies, "I have your guy." You really have to be a fan ofto understand the joke but if you are, it is quite funny.