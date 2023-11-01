Charging issues plague Pixel Watch 2 and Google reportedly knows
Many Pixel Watch 2 users are grappling with charging issues, causing frustration in the Pixel community. Reddit threads are rife with complaints about the smartwatch not charging. Some users say their watches charge intermittently, while others report a complete lack of charging.
One determined user's exploration revealed that Google is in the loop about the situation. The individual reported that after reaching out to customer support, they were informed that it was an ongoing concern. The user made several attempts to fix the problem themselves, from ordering a new charging cable to testing multiple sockets, all to no avail. Fortunately, after a persistent effort, the user was promised a replacement for their faulty Pixel Watch 2 by Google's live chat support.
Google’s official support page advises users to ensure that the charger and watch are aligned correctly. The Pixel Watch 2 has a specific docking method, and improper alignment could prevent charging. Moreover, the cleanliness of the watch's back and the condition of the charging pins are also factors to consider. Some users also commented that they get better results when switching to a different charging brick.
For those facing this charging conundrum, the recommended route is to contact Google Support directly. A distinction is drawn by affected users: it’s better to communicate with Google Store support agents rather than the Watch team for a faster resolution.(Via Android Authority)
However, the journey hasn't been smooth for everyone. A considerable number of users are still in limbo, waiting for Google's feedback regarding the non-charging Pixel Watch 2 units. One user commented, “The cable seems perfect, and connects well to the watch, but it just doesn’t charge. Multiple chargers were tested. Support's response? They said they’d get back after consulting higher-ups. Still waiting."
Others shared similar sentiments, with some lamenting that Google Support has gone radio silent after initial contact. The root cause of the issue remains elusive: is it the charger bundled with the Pixel Watch 2 that’s faulty, or are some watch units themselves defective?
