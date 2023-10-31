If you want to change your default search engine on iOS or Android, it's really quite easy

The U.S. vs. Google antitrust trial is bringing out more information every day about the inner workings and deals made between the Alphabet subsidiary and other firms that have allowed Google Search to remain the default search engine on certain devices, websites, and platforms. Just yesterday we learned from Google CEO Sundar Pichai that the company floated an idea to Apple about preloading Google Search on iOS





While Pichai was on the stand yesterday, he stated that Google has been using the search revenue share program as an incentive to help Android phone manufacturers such as Samsung, HTC, and Motorola promote their devices and maintain them over time. When the judge asked Pichai how this worked, the executive said that some revenue-sharing payments to Android manufacturers are dependent on having some of their devices receive the latest Android security updates. Pichai added that for some of its manufacturing partners, "more effort goes into developing the next version, and updates are costly... so sometimes they make tradeoffs."







Some manufacturers don't push out security updates every month to their Android phones which at first blush makes this look like Google is incorporating gangland-style tactics to get the security updates pushed out more often. But wait a second. Where's the harm to the consumer here? Anything that helps keep their phones maintained and up to date is actually a positive for device owners. And Google is footing the bill, not you or I.









The deal that Google has with Apple, which reportedly pays the latter $18 billion a year to be the default search engine on Apple devices, was renegotiated in 2016. Pichai said that this came about because of Apple's desire to increase its share of the Google Search revenue generated on Apple products. Pichai added that "We wanted to make sure that as we contemplate a long-term deal, the concept of default was preserved in a consistent way."





Google was concerned about Apple and Amazon partnering up to offer a shopping search on Apple devices that would send the user straight to the online retailer. Pichai said in his testimony that both Google and Apple ultimately wanted a deal to be done, and so it was.





Whether it is understood by most users or not, they are not locked into Google Search and we can understand that for those not into tech, changing the default search engine on their phone might seem like a daunting task. Many people won't bother to change this setting and for many of those who don't, it's because Google Search gives them everything they require in a search engine.







For those who want to change the default search engine on their iPhone, go to Settings > Safari . Under the SEARCH heading, tap on Search Engine and you'll have the option of choosing between Google, Yahoo, Bing, DuckDuckGo, and Ecosia. For those who want to change the default search engine on their iPhone, go to. Under the SEARCH heading, tap on Search Engine and you'll have the option of choosing between Google, Yahoo, Bing, DuckDuckGo, and Ecosia.





On Android, open the Chrome app and tap the three-button icon in the upper right corner. Tap on Settings and under the Basics heading you'll see a Search Engine heading with Google underneath. Tap on it and a menu appears offering the same exact alternate search engine choices offered by the iPhone.





Folks, that's all you need to do to change the default search engine on your phone. That wasn't too hard, was it? Is it so difficult that the government feels compelled to force Google to be broken up into little pieces? Sure, making huge payments to companies in order to get the choice default spot does seem unseemly but no one ever said that there is room for niceties in this business.





If you're worried about being tracked by Google, no one says that you can't switch to DuckDuckGo. And we explained how you can make that switch in this article. If you're worried about Google Search on your Mac or PC, ironically there is a tool that will show you how to change the default search engine on those devices. It's called Google.

