Get 23% off Apple Watch Series 9!

TikTok's ByteDance founder is now the richest in China, Xiaomi's Lei Jun is also doing extremely well

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apps Xiaomi
A close up of a person's hand holding a phone with the TikTok app on it.
China's richest person is valued at almost $50 billion; that's the ByteDance founder Zhang Yiming, age 41. To be precise, he has $49.3 billion and tops the Hurun China Rich List for the first time ever. Despite TikTok's legal problems in the US, ByteDance's global revenue grew 30% last year to $110 billion.

The Hurun Research Institute releases Hurun China Rich List 2024, a ranking of the richest individuals in China. Zhang, (who stepped down as ByteDance's chief executive in 2021) has become the 18th person to earn the title of China's richest individual since the Hurun China Rich List began 26 years ago. The Hurun 2024 list's cut off is $700 million.

In November 2021, Zhang Yiming officially stepped down as chair of the board. This move followed Zhang’s earlier decision in May to step down as ByteDance’s CEO, citing a preference for strategy over daily operations. ByteDance’s new CEO and co-founder, Liang Rubo, assumed the chair role on the five-member board.

The wealth of China’s richest individuals took a significant hit over the past year, driven by economic challenges and slumping stock markets, as the report indicates. As of August 30, 1,094 people from mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Macau held personal fortunes of at least 5 billion yuan (about $700 million), marking a 12% decrease from last year’s count of 1,241. Their combined wealth fell by 10% to $2.97 trillion USD.

Rupert Hoogewerf, chairman of Hurun, noted that 2024 marks the third consecutive year of decline for China’s "super-rich" as economic pressures and a cooling stock market persist. China’s GDP growth remained under 5% in the first three quarters of the year, below Beijing’s target, with additional stress from a sluggish property market and low consumer demand.

Xiaomi's CEO Lei Jun (age 55) is also doing well. He added $5 billion to his wealth for a total of $18.3 billion. The report states that's both thanks to a boost in Xiaomi phone sales, as well as Xiaomi's launch of its electric car.

Also, the annual report notes that the top people at Oppo and Vivo are also on the list, stating that "smartphones and semiconductors had a good year".
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.jpg
Sebastian Pier Junior Tech News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile explains why customers aren't allowed to sue it for raising price
T-Mobile explains why customers aren't allowed to sue it for raising price
AT&T is down in parts of the U.S. along with Boost Mobile and Cricket Wireless
AT&T is down in parts of the U.S. along with Boost Mobile and Cricket Wireless
Samsung and Apple reportedly looking to acquire Intel, what it means for you
Samsung and Apple reportedly looking to acquire Intel, what it means for you
Don't track your pet with an AirTag, it's dangerous and could cost you $5,000
Don't track your pet with an AirTag, it's dangerous and could cost you $5,000
T-Mobile will give you an insane amount of freebies if you try out its blazing fast new 5G service
T-Mobile will give you an insane amount of freebies if you try out its blazing fast new 5G service
T-Mobile's CEO delivers the latest update on the $4.4 billion purchase of most of UScellular
T-Mobile's CEO delivers the latest update on the $4.4 billion purchase of most of UScellular

Latest News

With FCC approval, OnePlus 13 might debut globally sooner than expected
With FCC approval, OnePlus 13 might debut globally sooner than expected
Amazon sells the Garmin Vivoactive 5 for 18% off, making it an even sweeter choice
Amazon sells the Garmin Vivoactive 5 for 18% off, making it an even sweeter choice
AT&T and Gorilla Glass maker strike deal to boost fiber network expansion
AT&T and Gorilla Glass maker strike deal to boost fiber network expansion
Google Messages dual SIM RCS support sees wider rollout in beta
Google Messages dual SIM RCS support sees wider rollout in beta
Meta reportedly eyes its own search engine to break free from Google and Microsoft
Meta reportedly eyes its own search engine to break free from Google and Microsoft
YouTube Music 'Speed dial' now widely rolling out on Android and iOS
YouTube Music 'Speed dial' now widely rolling out on Android and iOS
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless