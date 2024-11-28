Huge BF discount on Galaxy S24 FE AI phone!
Buy this Samsung phone and Mint Mobile's deal means your wireless service is free for 12 months

T-Mobile Samsung Android Deals
With Black Friday now upon us, Mint Mobile has a great, limited-time deal. Buy the Galaxy S24 from the T-Mobile-owned MVNO and you'll get $180 off the price of the phone and one year of service with the Unlimited plan for $15 per month. So the $180 you save when buying the phone represents one year of the Unlimited plan at $15 per month. In other words, buy the Galaxy S24 from Mint Mobile and you'll get one year of the Unlimited plan at no cost. You do have to port over your current phone number for this deal to work.

The Unlimited plan has a typical download speed in the range of 79 Mbps to 357 Mbps with a typical upload speed of 6 to 30 Mbps. As you might have guessed, Mint Mobile customers will find themselves on T-Mobile's 5G network. The network will switch between 5G and 4G LTE service, whichever is strongest at the moment. The Unlimited plan also includes a 10GB Mobile Hotspot, free calling to Canada and Mexico, and unlimited talk and text.

The Unlimited plan comes with 40GB of high-speed data monthly. Exceed that amount and your data speeds will drop sharply. If you are going to take advantage of this deal, make sure that you aren't consuming more than 40GB of data each month on a regular basis.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 is one of Samsung's flagship phones for 2024 and features a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with a 1080 x 2340 resolution. It has a 120Hz refresh rate which means that the screen refreshes 120 times each second. The phone is powered in the U.S. by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy application processor (AP) with 8GB of RAM and is equipped with 128GB of storage. 

The camera array on the back includes a 50MP main camera, a 12MP Ultra-wide camera, and a 10MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. A 12MP front-facing camera is available for selfies and video chats. The battery used on the Galaxy S24 weighs in at 4000mAh and charges at 25W using a wire, and at 15W when charging wirelessly. With a rating of IP68, the Galaxy S24 offers protection from dust and includes fresh water water resistance to a depth of 1.5 meters (nearly 5-feet) for up to 30 minutes.
Alan Friedman Mobile Tech News Journalist
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

