Bug leaves Siri unable to spell Dog, Cat, and other words0
We've often criticized Apple for falling way behind Google Assistant and even Alexa when it comes to the capabilities of the digital assistants. Today we were reminded of this when Siri started screwing up the spelling of certain words by adding extra letters to the correct spelling. For example, when we asked Siri to spell Empire, we were told to write E-M-P-I-R-E-T-N-N-O-R-M-A-L.
Not all words had those extra letters included, but there were other problems. When we asked Siri to spell Cat, the digital assistant asked us if we meant Cat or Cata. Sometimes when we asked Siri to spell dog it asked whether we meant Dog or Dawg and asked us to tap on the spelling we were looking for. Look, Siri, if we know how to spell a word correctly in the first place, we wouldn't need to ask you.
Obviously this is a bug that is affecting Siri and as soon as we hear something new about this, we will update this story. Although we might have to feed our dogtnnormal first.