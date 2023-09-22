Save £101 on the amazing top-tier Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones by getting a pair from Amazon UK





The Bose QuietComfort 45 are among the



In addition to their impressive sound, the Bose QuietComfort 45 also pack phenomenal active noise cancellation. They keep the world muted, so you can enjoy one incredible experience every time you put them on. However, keep in mind that the ANC can't be turned off. You can switch between ANC and Aware mode, but you cannot really turn the ANC off on the Bose QuietComfort 45.



However, even with ANC enabled, the Bose QuietComfort 45 offer pretty awesome battery life. According to Bose, the headphones can last up to 22 hours on a single charge. Moreover, a 15-minute charge should provide 3 hours of listening time. But even if you completely deplete the battery and have no way of charging it, you can still continue to blast your songs by plugging in the AUX cable included with your Bose QuietComfort 45.



It's always a nice feeling to grab a pair of high-end headphones for well below their usual price, and deal hunters located in the UK now have the chance to experience this feeling once more. Amazon UK is currently selling the incredible, top-tier Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones in Triple Black color for 32% off their price. Such a discount means you can get a pair of these awesome headphones for £101 less if you live in the UK and pull the trigger on this deal by tapping the deal button below.