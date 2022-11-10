 Get into Boost Mobile with a free SIM kit and $5 for your first month! - PhoneArena
The latest Acer Gaming Chromebook!

Get into Boost Mobile with a free SIM kit and $5 for your first month!

Boost Mobile
Get into Boost Mobile with a free SIM kit and $5 for your first month!
Advertorial by Boost Mobile: the opinions expressed in this story may not reflect the positions of PhoneArena! 

Boost Mobile is one of the popular MVNOs across the States thanks to offering services through both AT&T and T-Mobile networks. This ensures great coverage and speeds at lower prices for the consumer that just wants reliable connectivity without long-term contracts.

Boost Mobile as a company has come a long way from just retail. With 21 years of solid telco experience, they have learned to give the customer more and more data while maintaining northstar customer support. They provide solid coverage and ensure stable 5G connectivity across tons of locations. On top of their already robust coverage, they are also building out their own data network to ensure that wherever you go, you will get the best quality data experience possible. For $5 a month you have nothing to lose and a whole lot to gain. Trying it out couldn’t be easier.

Currently, Boost Mobile is running a promo that will help you decide whether it’s the right fit for you! Sign up for the 10 GB data plan and it will only cost you $5 for the first month! In addition, you get everything you will need to try the service out:

  • Free SIM Kit ($9.99 Value)
  • Free 2-Day Shipping ($9.99 Value)

Get the Boost Mobile deal here


Since Boost plans are no-contract, pre-paid offers, you are free to use the service for as long as you’d like. If you enjoy your time with Boost, you will be happy to know that you can continue this plan with Boost Mobile for only $35 per month. With this plan you receive:

  • Unlimited talk & text
  • 10 GB of 5G/4G data
  • Mobile hotspot enabled (no need to activate separately)

Head over to the link below and hook up to Boost Mobile for $5! Note: it’s a GSM network, so you will need a GSM compatible smartphone (compatible with T-Mobile and AT&T, not Verizon).

Benefits of being with Boost Mobile:

  • Expanded Data Network ensures widespread 5G coverage
  • Change your plan at any time
  • Get credit by using the BoostOne app
  • No contracts - no hidden fees - no kidding!

Get the Boost Mobile deal here


Loading Comments...

Latest News

Reliable parental controls for your kid's phone: Wondershare FamiSafe
Reliable parental controls for your kid's phone: Wondershare FamiSafe
The next big OnePlus Nord mid-ranger leaks out with 120Hz screen, 108MP camera, and more
The next big OnePlus Nord mid-ranger leaks out with 120Hz screen, 108MP camera, and more
The world's first foldable iPhone is real (kind of) and it actually works (not for long)
The world's first foldable iPhone is real (kind of) and it actually works (not for long)
Samsung's Galaxy A53 5G mid-ranger is incredibly already getting stable Android 13 with One UI 5
Samsung's Galaxy A53 5G mid-ranger is incredibly already getting stable Android 13 with One UI 5
New Monster Hunter game coming to mobile in 2023
New Monster Hunter game coming to mobile in 2023
New York Times makes important changes to Wordle
New York Times makes important changes to Wordle

Popular stories

Amazon is running an incredible pre-Black Friday Apple Watch Series 8 sale
Amazon is running an incredible pre-Black Friday Apple Watch Series 8 sale
T-Mobile makes the OnePlus 10T and 10 Pro powerhouses free with no trade-in
T-Mobile makes the OnePlus 10T and 10 Pro powerhouses free with no trade-in
The industry-leading Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds are on sale at a new record low price
The industry-leading Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds are on sale at a new record low price
Best Buy has one Surface Pro 8 model (with keyboard) on sale at a huge Black Friday 2022 discount
Best Buy has one Surface Pro 8 model (with keyboard) on sale at a huge Black Friday 2022 discount
Crazy new Microsoft Surface Duo deal makes the cheap foldable concept a reality
Crazy new Microsoft Surface Duo deal makes the cheap foldable concept a reality
This 'premium' Lenovo tablet with all-day battery life is the ultimate Black Friday 2022 steal
This 'premium' Lenovo tablet with all-day battery life is the ultimate Black Friday 2022 steal
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless