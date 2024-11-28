40+ best Black Friday phone deals to shop right now

Save up to $1,200 on Galaxy Z Fold6!
Black Friday-inspired image showcasing iPhone, Galaxy Z Fold 6, OnePlus 12, and a Galaxy phone, with black balloons.
Finding a neat bargain on an unlocked Google Pixel, Apple, or Samsung phone is mission impossible most of the time. Those who want to save off the shopping season oftentimes have to sign long-term carrier contracts or settle for older models.

Once Black Friday begins, all that changes. The event is due to start tomorrow, but some of the most popular third-party sellers and official stores have been throwing amazing sales all week long. And that's why I'm here: to help you discover the best bargains on some of this year's most sought-after phones. Over here, you can find carefully curated deals on Pixel 9 models, iPhone 16 Plus, Samsung phones, and more.


Jump to: 

Google Pixel deals


The Pixel 9 Pro is now $200 off for Black Friday

Looking for a top-class flagship phone with a compact design? The Pixel 9 Pro might be just right for you. This puppy sports a 6.3-inch display and offers top-class camera performance. The handset with Gemini AI is now $200 off at Amazon for Black Friday, making it a dream come true for Pixel fans.
$200 off (20%)
Buy at Amazon

Pixel 9 Pro XL: Save $250 at Amazon this Black Friday

The Pixel 9 Pro XL is also part of the fun this Black Friday. Right now, Amazon lets you buy the model with a 6.8-inch OLED display for $250 off, making it cheaper than ever at the e-commerce giant. Grab yours now and enjoy Gemini AI without breaking the bank. This is the 128GB model of the handset.
$250 off (23%)
Buy at Amazon

Grab the Pixel 8a and save $100 this Black Friday

Black Friday welcomes a top-notch Pixel 8a promo! The well-liked mid-ranger is now $100 off, landing it under the $400 mark and at its second-best price. This is one of the hottest mid-range phones, and it's a major bargain right now.
$100 off (20%)
Buy at Amazon

Grab the Pixel 9 Pro Fold for $300 off at Amazon

The awesome Pixel 9 Pro Fold can now be yours at its best price, too. This book-like foldable is now $300 off in its base storage configuration, landing it just under the $1500 mark. Don't miss out and get one before it's too late.
$300 off (17%)
Buy at Amazon

Get $200 off the Pixel 9 Pro this Black Friday!

The Pixel 9 Pro is a real bargain on Black Friday! The handset with 128GB of storage and a 6.3-inch OLED display is now $200 off, offering advanced Gemini AI features at reasonable prices. It has 16GB of RAM and a Tensor G4 chip. You can get an extra $100 off with immediate activation.
$200 off (20%)
$799
$999
Buy at BestBuy

Pixel Fold 256GB: Save $600 at Amazon this Black Friday!

Don't want to splurge on the new foldable by Google? Get the OG Pixel Fold at Amazon this Black Friday, and you can save a whopping $600. This bad boy features a Tensor G2 chip and looks stylish, making it a suitable pick. Keep in mind that the discount might not be available much longer.
$600 off (33%)
Buy at Amazon

Get the budget Pixel 7a for 34% off on Amazon

The Pixel 7a is once again discounted by $170 on Amazon just in time for Black Friday 2024. The device offers great value for money and will remain up-to-date for another 3+ years, so you shouldn't overlook it.
$170 off (34%)
Buy at Amazon

Save 41% on the Pixel 8 Pro this Black Friday!

Black Friday is live, bringing Pixel fans one of the best Pixel 8 Pro bargains we've ever seen. The quality handset with a gorgeous OLED display and a superb camera is now 41% off at Amazon for Black Friday, making it a no-miss.
$406 off (41%)
Buy at Amazon

Pixel 7 Pro, 512GB: Under $400 on Black Friday!

Don't mind buying a new phone with a 90-day Woot limited warranty? Then hurry up and save $700 on the Pixel 7 Pro with a massive 512GB of built-in storage. The phone is in brand-new condition and is fully unlocked. Mind you, no other merchant gives you the same discount on the 512GB model! Get yours before it's too late.
$700 off (64%)
$399 99
$1099 99
Buy at Woot

(Temporarily out of stock) Pixel 9, Porcelain: 31% OFF!

If you want to get the Pixel 9 at its best price ever, arm yourself with patience. Amazon launched another stunning 31% markdown, this time on the Porcelain, not Peony model, landing the 6.3-inch smartphone below the $550 mark. Why do you need patience? Because the model is temporarily out of stock. You can add it to your shopping cart and will receive an email once it's available.
$250 off (31%)
Buy at Amazon

$150 off the Pixel 9 on Black Friday with Amazon's promo

Don't want to wait? The latest non-flagship Pixel phone, the Pixel 9, is available at $150 off in Obsidian and Wintegreen. It features a 6.3-inch OLED display and offers exceptional camera performance. Currently, the model in Peony is out of stock.
$150 off (19%)
Buy at Amazon

Save $251 on the Pixel 8 on Black Friday!

Amazon is selling the Pixel 8 with 128GB of storage at a $251 discount on Black Friday The phone is a true bargain right now, delivering fast performance thanks to its Tensor G3 chipset. Additionally, its 6.2-inch OLED display is a joy to look at. But the biggest highlight is the 50 MP main camera. Get yours and save!
$251 off (36%)
Buy at Amazon

Pixel 7 Pro, 128GB: Only $449 at Best Buy

If you're not OK with buying a phone without a manufacturer's warranty, get the Pixel 7 Pro at Best Buy instead. The model with 128GB of storage is currently available for only $449 at the merchant, and you can even score an extra $100 off with immediate activations.
$450 off (50%)
$449
$899
Buy at BestBuy

$250 off the Pixel 8 at Amazon this Black Friday!

Best Buy is throwing a mind-blowing promo on the Pixel 8 this Black Friday. The handset features a 6.2-inch OLED display with high refresh rates and a 50 MP primary camera. Its camera app is quite feature-rich, offering AI improvements on your photos. You can now buy it for $250 off at Best Buy. An extra $100 discount is available with immediate activations.
$250 off (36%)
$449
$699
Buy at BestBuy

Galaxy deals


Get the Galaxy S24+ for $249 off on Black Friday at Amazon

The Galaxy S24+ with 256GB of storage is also available at discounted prices on Black Friday. This fella is just as brilliant as its Ultra relative, though it sports a slightly smaller 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display. Get your Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy-powered phone and save $249 at Amazon!
$249 off (25%)
Buy at Amazon

Save $200 on the Galaxy S24 FE this Black Friday!

The just-released Galaxy S24 FE is already enjoying a huge $200 price cut at Amazon for Black Friday. You can buy this puppy for less than $450 with Amazon's epic offer. The newly-launched Fan Edition model features a high-res 50 MP camera and takes great-looking photos.
$200 off (31%)
Buy at Amazon

The Galaxy S24 Ultra is $359 off at Amazon

Get the Galaxy S24 Ultra with 256GB of storage on Amazon this Black Friday and save $359. The phone offers top-tier specs, including a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and 12GB of RAM. In addition, it takes beautiful photos and is a true bargain. The model is now 28% off only in Titanium Gray. Limited quantities available.
$359 off (28%)
Buy at Amazon

Save $158 on the Galaxy S24 256GB at Amazon!

This is just in: the 256GB Galaxy S24 is now $160 off in one colorway only. The model in Marble Gray is a real hit right now, but there are limited quantities in stock. The Galaxy S24 features a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display and a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy chip
$158 off (18%)
Buy at Amazon

Save $328 on the Galaxy Z Flip 6 this Black Friday

Looking for a foldable phone bargain on Black Friday? The Galaxy Z Flip 6 is one lovely option to consider. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy-powered phone is now available for 30% off its regular price. Get yours on Amazon and save $328 on Black Friday! The discount is only available on the model in Mint.
$328 off (30%)
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Z Fold 6 is $800 OFF with Samsung Shop app!

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 was available for $922 off its usual price in select colors at the Samsung Shop App. If you missed the chance to get one at such incredible discounts, get the model at the mobile app now if you want to save $800. That brings the 512GB model down to $1,219.99 without trade-ins. Head over to the official store if you don't have the app, as you can find the same discount over there.
$800 off (40%)
$1219 99
$2019 99
Buy at Samsung

Galaxy S24 Ultra: $470 off at Samsung Store

The incredible Galaxy S24 Ultra with 512GB of storage was a whopping $518 off at the Samsung Shop app until yesterday. The promo is now gone, and you can claim $470 off the high-end Galaxy AI phone with a 6.8-inch AMOLED display at the web version of the Samsung Store. The bargain includes a free storage upgrade on Online Exclusive colors and an extra $350 off with Samsung Instant Savings.
$470 off (33%)
$949 99
$1419 99
Buy at Samsung

$100 off the Galaxy A35 5G via the Samsung Shop app

One of the best sub-$300 options with a Super AMOLED display and top-notch camera right now, the Galaxy A35, is making headlines at the Samsung Shop app. Over here, the model was $130 off until November 28. As of today, you can claim $100 off the handset without trade-ins. However, providing an eligible trade-in can help you get the mid-ranger at even lower prices.
$100 off (25%)
$299 99
$399 99
Buy at Samsung

Galaxy S24 FE is $199 off via the Samsung Shop App

The Galaxy S24 FE is exceptionally affordable this Black Friday. You can get this buddy for $199 off via the Samsung Shop app. That's an unprecedented discount you'll find nowhere else this holiday season. Even at the official store, you can score $175 off the just-released phone with a great camera and high-class display.
$451 24
$649 99
Expired

Motorola deals


Save $790 on the Motorola Razr+ (2024)!

The Motorola Razr+ (2024) is another super-hot pick on Black Friday. The clamshell foldable features a 6.9-inch main AMOLED display and a 4-inch secondary display. You can find it for 27% off on Amazon this Black Friday. The Halo Pink is the only model to sport that discount, and it's available in limited quantities.
$270 off (27%)
Buy at Amazon

Moto G Stylus 5G (2024): Now 41% off

The latest Moto G Stylus 5G in Scarlet Wave is currently on sale for $163off its price on Amazon. That allows you to get one for less than $240! If you're a stylus phone fan, you should definitely consider this promo. This bad boy has a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chip and a beautiful pOLED display.
$163 off (41%)
Buy at Amazon

Score $200 off the Motorola Edge (2024)

The Motorola Edge (2024) is now enjoying crazy-low prices on Amazon for Black Friday. Amazon is currently selling the phone for $200 off. That brings the mid-range phone under the $350 mark, making it a real delight for Motorola fans on a budget. Get yours and save!
$200 off (36%)
Buy at Amazon

Razr (2024): Now 39% off on Amazon for Black Friday

Motorola's new affordable clamshell star is currently on sale for 39% off on Amazon. This means you can score one for just under $430—a great price for a foldable phone. This fella is ideal for Razr fans who don't want to cough up too much money!
$275 off (39%)
Buy at Amazon

Now's the time to save $100 on the Moto G Power 5G (2024)!

The Moto G Power 5G (2024) features a 50 MP main camera with OIS and MediaTek Dimensity 7020 chip, delivering decent everyday performance. The affordable model is now available at incredible prices, offered for $100 off on Amazon.
$100 off (33%)
Buy at Amazon

Motorola Razr (2023): Save 51% on Black Friday!

If you want an ultra-affordable foldable, the Razr (2023) is discounted by 50% on Amazon right now. This means you can snag one for just under $340. The device features a 1.5-inch cover display and a 6.9-inch pOLED main display with 144Hz refresh rates. The discount is for the Sage Green color variant.
$359 off (51%)
Buy at Amazon

The Motorola Razr+ (2023) is a gem at 45% off

Last year's foldable perfection is part of the Black Friday craze as well. This model has a 3.6-inch external display and a 6.9-inch vivid pOLED main display. The best part about this bad boy is that it's now 45% off for Black Friday! Don't miss out. The Black, Blue, and Magenta color variants are eligible for the discount.
$450 off (45%)
Buy at Amazon

Save $500 on the Razr+ (2023) at Best Buy this Black Friday!

If you want to save even more on last year's clamshell foldable than what Amazon is offering, head over to Best Buy. This seller brings the Razr+ (2023) down by $500, but you can save even $600 with immediate activations.
$500 off (50%)
$499 99
$999 99
Buy at BestBuy

Save $170 on the Moto G Stylus 5G (2023)

While the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) has a better display quality, some users might not really care for it. If you're among them, you might like this bargain on last year's stylus-wielding model from Motorola. Currently, the Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) is $170 off at the official store.
$170 off (43%)
$229 99
$399 99
Buy at Motorola

Apple iPhone deals


iPhone 16 Pro with Verizon: Now $0.00/mo.!

Activate a new line on the Unlimited Ultimate plan from Verizon, and you're in for a real treat! This bad boy is currently available for $0.00/mo. instead of $27.77/mo., making it an absolute steal. Additionally, you can get an iPad and Apple Watch Series 10 on Verizon, provided you pick the right plan. This is an online-only promotion.
$20 off (100%)
$0 /mo
$20 27
Buy at Verizon

iPhone 15 Pro Max, 512GB (Verizon): Only $5.55/mo!

You can also snatch last year's flagship model with an unlimited plan by Verizon, plus new line activation, for only $5.55/mo. That means you can save $1,099.99 on the high-end iPhone 15 Pro Max! Keep in mind that Verizon has select 512GB models in stock.
$25 off (82%)
$5 55 /mo
$30 56
Buy at Verizon

iPhone SE 3, 64GB: $00.00/mo at Verizon for Black Friday!

You can get the iPhone SE 3 features an Apple A15 chip inside and offers an affordable entryway into the iOS ecosystem. The unit is now available for $00.00/mo with a new line on Unlimited Plus, Unlimited Welcome, or Unlimited Ultimate plans. The $429.99 promotional credit is applied over 36 months.
$12 off (100%)
$0 /mo
$11 94
Buy at Verizon

Save 100% on the iPhone 16 Plus at Amazon with Boost Mobile

The latest AI-enhanced iPhone 16 Plus is available for purchase at Amazon with Boost Mobile. The smartphone arrives for less than $1, provided that you pick a wireless service plan by Boost Mobile ($65/mo) and activate your device. That's an awesome pre-Black Friday promo to consider. Act fast, as there are limited quantities in stock!
$930 off (100%)
Buy at Amazon

OnePlus deals


Save 29% on the OnePlus Open at Amazon

The OnePlus Open is enjoying an amazing discount at Amazon. The book-like foldable is a must-have right now, retailing for a whopping 29% off its regular price. Released in 2023, it's still one of the best foldable phones. Get one and save before it's too late.
$500 off (29%)
Buy at Amazon

OnePlus 12: $250 off at OnePlus this Black Friday

The OnePlus 12 provides high-class performance and is now available at blazing-hot prices for Black Friday! This fella features a high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, 16GB RAM, and 512GB storage, making it one of the top Android phones this year. You can get it for $250 off at the official store.
$250 off (28%)
$649 99
$899 99
Buy at OnePlus

Score $100 off the OnePlus 12R

Amazon is also having a fantastic promo on the OnePlus 12R. This bad boy is $100 off right now. The affordable OnePlus 12R is among the best mid-range phones, excelling on the charging speeds front with its 80W wired charging support. This is the 16/256GB version. Get yours for $100 off.
$100 off (17%)
Buy at Amazon

Save $100 on the OnePlus 12R at the OnePlus Store

The OnePlus 12R packs a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and a huge 5,500mAh battery with 80W wired charging speeds. You can save $100 on it this Black Friday at the OnePlus Store.
$100 off (20%)
$399 99
$499 99
Buy at OnePlus

The OnePlus Nord N30 is now $70 off at OnePlus.com

In case you're in the market for something budget-friendly, get the OnePlus Nord N30 5G. This phone is now available for about $230 after a $70 price cut on the official store. It arrives with free OnePlus Nord wired earbuds ($13.99 value).
$70 off (23%) Gift
$229 99
$299 99
Buy at OnePlus
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

