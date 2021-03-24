Best OnePlus 9 Pro cases

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





OnePlus 9 Pro Karbon Bumper Case

The OnePlus 9 Pro Karbon Case is made using a special 11-step process, giving it the strength of aramid fiber and the aesthetics of carbon fiber. This new material is also high-temperature resistant and very lightweight. On OnePlus' official site it's listed as a kevlar+TPU design. You know, the bulletproof vest material. It's also very thin and won't scratch easily. Last but not least, this case looks extremely cool.





OnePlus 9 Pro Sandstone Bumper Case

The Sandstone OnePlus 9 Pro case is very slim and pocket-friendly. It's also spray-painted with four layers of fine-ground sandstone, which helps with grip and gives a unique feel in the hand. Protection-wise, it features the same hard polycarbonate and soft TPU design as the Droid case, with cool accentuated edge strips on the frame. There are raised lips for screen and camera protection too. Two available colors for this one - Sandstone Black, and Rocky Gray.





OnePlus 9 Pro thin cases

Spigen Liquid Air Armor OnePlus 9 Pro 5G Case

The Liquid Air Armor case is not your typical paper-thin deal. You get all the protection that Spigen Armor cases are known for but in a very tight and lightweight package. The patented Air Cushion technology takes care of any accidental drops and falls, while the 3D pattern on the back and sides ensures you get the best grip and resistance against fingerprints. The price of this case is also a strong point.





OnePlus 9 Pro clear cases

OtterBox Symmetry Clear Series Case for ONEPLUS 9 5G PRO

You can't go wrong with OtterBox. If you want to show your OnePlus 9 Pro original color, then a clear case is a must. This model offers a crystal-clear view that won't lose its transparency over time. It's sleek, and pocket-friendly, while at the same time you get ample protection thanks to the durable protection bumper frame and raised bezels. Last but not least, there's a silver-based antimicrobial coating that protects the case against many common bacteria and viruses.





Spigen Ultra Hybrid OnePlus 9 5G Pro Case

You can get the same "transparent but durable" design if you opt for this Spigen Ultra Hybrid model. It's quite a bit cheaper than the Symmetry case but still offers some cool features.

This case sports a soft TPU bumper with a durable PC back - a typical hybrid design. You get raised bezels, large cutout for the Type-C cable and easy to press buttons. You can choose from different colors for the frame, too.





OnePlus 9 Pro rugged cases

Spigen Tough Armor OnePlus 9 5G Pro Case

Spigen has a great reputation for making rugged smartphone cases and for a good reason. The company has patented several technologies that take care of your phone in various circumstances. The Tough Armor case features all of the aforementioned technologies - it has a hard polycarbonate exoskeleton, the patented Air Cushion tech that protects the most vulnerable part of the phone - the corners, and also a new addition to the bunch - a special anti-shock foam that further absorbs impact. To top it off, the case sports a kickstand for viewing convenience. The price is also very attractive.





ArmourDillo Oneplus 9 Pro Protective Case

Another possible solution to the rugged equation comes from Olixar and it's called ArmourDillo. This case sports aggressive looks and ample protection. The textured finish reminds us of an automobile tire - it's a unique design that also help with grip. There's an integrated kickstand, port cutouts, and a great price tag to top it all up.









OnePlus 9 Pro leather cases

anccer Oneplus 9 Pro Leather Case

If you love one-piece cover cases but want a touch of leathery feel on the back, this anccer Oneplus 9 Pro Leather Case might be the right for you. It features a slim, pocket-friendly design (0.8mm thick), cutouts for the buttons and ports, and four cool colors to choose from. That's not real leather on the back though but that might be okay if you're eco-conscious.





Olixar Genuine Leather Wallet Case for OnePlus 9 Pro

Some people love wallet cases, and there's a genuine leather wallet case model for your new OnePlus 9 Pro as well. It also features 3 slots and a larger document wallet for storing credit cards, ID, store cards. There's a magnetic clasp that keeps the case from opening on its own, and the back side folds to transform into a kickstand. There are two colors to choose from and the price is also quite right, given the fact that we're talking about handcrafted real leather here.





OnePlus 9 Pro stylish cases

Caseology Parallax OnePlus 9 Pro Case 5G

The Caseology Parallax OnePlus 9 Pro case offers a fresh design and color options for your new phone. The case is really slim and won't add any bulk to the phone but at the same time it's dual layered bumper design provides drop-test certified, military grade protection. The Parallax cases are well-known and recognized for their unique 3D geometrical patterns and this case is no exception. The Ash Gray color is also very stylish and our favorite choice for a phone case so far.