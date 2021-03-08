Best hybrid smartwatches you can buy in 2021:

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.

Whitings ScanWatch

has a long history of developing hybrid smartwatches and the pinnacle of all the experience is the ScanWatch. It builds upon all the features of previous models such as the Steel HR, Move, and Steel ECG, while adding some new features. ScanWatch boasts a medical-grade ECG, an oximeter for SpO2 measures, and an exceptional battery life of up to 30 days.



It features a small monochrome display to show basic notifications, but its power lies in the collaboration with various institutions from the medical world, such as Centre Cardiologique du

off $24 Withings ScanWatch - Hybrid Smartwatch with ECG, Heart Rate & Oximeter Buy at Amazon



Pros Clean design

Clean design Solid battery life

Solid battery life User friendly app

User friendly app Advanced health tracking features

Advanced health tracking features Great sleep tracking Cons Tiny display not very useful

Tiny display not very useful Fitness tracking features a bit lacking



Misfit Command

Misfit is currently owned by Fossil but that’s not a bad thing. The company was inspired by Apple’s slogan "Here’s to the crazy ones. The misfits. The rebels. The troublemakers. The round pegs in the square holes." Since its inception 10 years ago Misfit has gone a long way and now offers some really cool hybrid smartwatches.



The Command features a very clean and simplistic design and boasts six months to a year battery life! That longevity comes at a price though. There's no integrated heart rate monitor and no digital display, too. Notifications are actually a buzz on your wrist and sleep and activity tracking both rely on three accelerometers, so not super accurate. Nevertheless, Command's battery life is unsurpassed by the competition, and its sleek looks might appeal to the traditionalists. It's also very affordable at $130.

Misfit Command Stainless Steel and Silcone-Backed Leather Hybrid Smartwatch; Silver-Tone Blue Buy at Amazon



Pros Eye-catching design

Eye-catching design Record battery life (up to one year)

Record battery life (up to one year) Affordable Cons Limited smart functionality

Limited smart functionality No integrated heart rate monitor



Fossil Hybrid HR If you want a little more functionality out of your hybrid smartwatch this Fossil Hybrid HR might be the right choice. It features a dedicated heart rate sensor, it can track your workouts and sleep, and you also get notifications on the monochrome display - including email notifications, social media, text, and more. The watch sports an E-ink display with great visibility under direct sunlight.



The Hybrid HR also features customizable buttons, you can use it to control your music playback, and the watch is water-resistant with a 3ATM rating. It’s very stylish and you can use a wide range of 22mm bands with it. The battery lasts up to two weeks, which is expected considering the features onboard. The price of the Hybrid HR gravitates around the $200 mark but you can get one at a discounted price for as low as $130-140. Fossil - Hybrid HR Smartwatch 42mm - Dark Brown $195 99 Buy at BestBuy

Pros Classy design

Classy design Solid range of smart features

Solid range of smart features E-ink display Cons Not the most intuitive to use



Garmin Vivomove HR

The Vivomove HR is an immensely popular hybrid smartwatch from Garmin. There are a couple of reasons for this popularity. First, the watch is really stylish and sleek - there are lots of options regarding size and band colors. Second, this model packs a lot of punch with features such as music controls and smart notifications for incoming calls, text messages, calendar reminders, and more.



The Vivomove HR is a full-fledged sports smartwatch capable of tracking steps, calories, distance, heart rate, intensity minutes, and VO2 max. There’s one downside to this - battery life. If you use all the smart features all the time this watch will last 5 days on a single charge. It’s not bad by any means but the Vivomove HR can’t compete with the Misfits and the ScanWatches.

Garmin vivomove HR, Hybrid Smartwatch for Men and Women, Onyx Black with Light Tan Suede Band Buy at Amazon



Pros Great fitness tracking

Great fitness tracking Lots of smart features

Lots of smart features Design options Cons Tiny touchscreen difficult to read

Tiny touchscreen difficult to read Battery life not record setting



Skagen Connected

Scandinavian style meets modern smartwatches. Skagen is known for its stylish and not-too-expensive watches but the company now ventures into the hybrid smartwatch territory, especially after the acquisition by Fossil. The Skagen Connected is a minimalist-looking device, you won’t be able to tell that it hides some smart features inside just by looking at it.



The watch can track your activities, as well as your sleep but the lack of a dedicated heart rate monitor is a big minus here. Notifications are just a buzz on your wrist, as this watch doesn’t sport a display at all. Sleep tracking relies on the gyroscope but it’s surprisingly accurate. The other big plus is the battery life - you can get up to 6 months out of the Skagen Connected. The price is also very attractive. If you’re looking for a more classic look with a pinch of smart functionality added, this model is a good choice.



Pros Stylish Danish design

Stylish Danish design 6 months battery life

6 months battery life Goog sleep tracking Cons Limited smart features

Limited smart features No display



Mondaine Helvetica 1

We’re now venturing into the Swiss-made territory. The Mondaine Helvetica 1 hybrid smartwatch focuses on design, precision, and status. It’s the first Swiss smartwatch and as such, it features stunning design, amazing build quality, and a premium price tag, of course.



Featuring MotionX technology this watch will pair with your Android or iOS phone and will track your daily activity, just don’t expect any smart features out of the watch itself. Everything is done via the connected app on your smartphone.



There’s no heart rate monitor, no digital display, and no notifications but on the other hand, the battery life is about two years and you get a real Swiss premium watch.

Mondaine Smartwatch Helvetica No.1 Swiss Made, Black Leather Strap, Silver Stainless Steel Case, Silver Dial Buy at Amazon



Pros Absolutely stunning design

Absolutely stunning design Swiss quality

Swiss quality Battery life measured in years Cons Expensive

Expensive Not the smartest one out there

Frederique Constant Horological