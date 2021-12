Best Buy pulls TCL's newest Google TVs due to software issues

priority is to deliver an optimized user experience with Google TV and have a cadence of planned software

If you’re looking for cheap 4K TV to for your next-generation console, TCL is one of the first important brands that come to mind. The company’s new 6-Series and 5-series TVs were introduced several months ago, and everyone was happy that they have access to 4K technology for such a low price.The high-end 6-Series TVs and the mid-end 5-Series TVs trade Roku OS for Google TV , which was a big change for TCL at the time, yet an unlucky one. Customers who bought upgraded TCL 6-Series and 5-Series TVs powered by Google TV immediately noticed the overall sluggishness of their TVs.Many have had some of the apps installed crash or even the TV frozen. Although TCL has already rolled out several software updates, The Verge reports that Best Buy, the exclusive US retailer of the TCL Google TVs, has decided to pull both 6-Series and 5-Series TVs from shelves.This is quite unfortunate since many who bought TCL’s new Google TVs found the image quality and the panel very good. In a statement issued two weeks ago, a TCL spokesperson told The Verge that the company’s “.” Sadly, it looks like it wasn’t enough to convince Best Buy to continue to sell TCL’s Google TVs.