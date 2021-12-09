Best Buy pulls TCL's newest Google TVs due to software issues

Best Buy pulls TCL's newest Google TVs due to software issues0
The high-end 6-Series TVs and the mid-end 5-Series TVs trade Roku OS for Google TV, which was a big change for TCL at the time, yet an unlucky one. Customers who bought upgraded TCL 6-Series and 5-Series TVs powered by Google TV immediately noticed the overall sluggishness of their TVs.
This is quite unfortunate since many who bought TCL’s new Google TVs found the image quality and the panel very good. In a statement issued two weeks ago, a TCL spokesperson told The Verge that the company’s “priority is to deliver an optimized user experience with Google TV and have a cadence of planned software.” Sadly, it looks like it wasn’t enough to convince Best Buy to continue to sell TCL’s Google TVs.