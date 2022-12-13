Best Amazon Very Merry Deals: BIG savings on iPhone, OnePlus, Pixel, Motorola
Amazon Prime Day is over, Black Friday is over, Cyber Monday is over, it seems as if the impending end of 2022 has put the kibosh on any exciting deals events... or has it?
Amazon's Very Merry Deals will be running through December 23, so you have roughly ten days to score any of the deals that are included in the special sale. As usual, tons of products are part of the promotion, but we've cherrypicked deals on phones and accessories that might interest you. Still, it's worth browsing some other sections of Amazon that might be discounted.
Smartwatches are enjoying some love on Amazon right now as well. All color options of the Google Pixel Watch are currently discounted by up to 15%.
You can also save big on some rather decent audio products as well! For example, OnePlus' excellent Buds Z2 with active noise cancellation and super-long battery life are currently 50% off, which is a superb deal!
The global e-commerce leader, Amazon, begs to differ, and launches Very Merry Deals, a brand new deals campaign that's very much holiday-themed, and is very much poised to save you same of your hard-earned cash just in time for Christmas. Who knew that Jeff Bezos would be the eponymous Santa Claus that's pulling all the stops to save you some money right after the major Black Friday bonanza!
How long will Amazon's Very Merry Deals last?
Amazon Very Merry deals on phonesAmazon Very Merry Deals on phones Amazon is currently selling many iPhones that are generation old at 10% off, which is a good deal, all things considered. As usual with Amazon, which doesn't usually discount new iPhones, but regularly drops the price of its "renewed" iPhones. All iPhones below are "premium renewed", so they come with little to no visual imperfections and have at least 90% battery health, which should be good enough for most folks.
Over in the Android camp, Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra has been getting discounted regularly over the past few months, and the latest Very Merry deals event is no different. There are some mind-boggling deals on Motorola phones as well, with up to 40% off on some models!
Amazon Very Merry deals on tablets
Tablets are also discounted during this holiday-themed Amazon shopping event. Don't expect anything too extraordinary, but you can save on some great slates, like the Galaxy Tab S8 and the latest releases of Amazon's Fire HD tablets, which are always a great deal.
Amazon Very Merry Deals on smartwatches
Amazon Very Merry Deals on earbuds
