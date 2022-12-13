Best Amazon Very Merry Deals: BIG savings on iPhone, OnePlus, Pixel, Motorola

Save on Galaxy S22, Plus & Ultra

Amazon Prime Day is over, Black Friday is over, Cyber Monday is over, it seems as if the impending end of 2022 has put the kibosh on any exciting deals events... or has it

The global e-commerce leader, Amazon, begs to differ, and launches Very Merry Deals, a brand new deals campaign that's very much holiday-themed, and is very much poised to save you same of your hard-earned cash just in time for Christmas. Who knew that Jeff Bezos would be the eponymous Santa Claus that's pulling all the stops to save you some money right after the major Black Friday bonanza!

How long will Amazon's Very Merry Deals last?


Amazon's Very Merry Deals will be running through December 23, so you have roughly ten days to score any of the deals that are included in the special sale. As usual, tons of products are part of the promotion, but we've cherrypicked deals on phones and accessories that might interest you. Still, it's worth browsing some other sections of Amazon that might be discounted.

Amazon Very Merry deals on phones

Amazon Very Merry Deals on phones Amazon is currently selling many iPhones that are generation old at 10% off, which is a good deal, all things considered. As usual with Amazon, which doesn't usually discount new iPhones, but regularly drops the price of its "renewed" iPhones. All iPhones below are "premium renewed", so they come with little to no visual imperfections and have at least 90% battery health, which should be good enough for most folks.

Over in the Android camp, Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra has been getting discounted regularly over the past few months, and the latest Very Merry deals event is no different. There are some mind-boggling deals on Motorola phones as well, with up to 40% off on some models!

iPhone 13 Pro 128GB NOW 10% OFF

Apple's 2021 compact flagship is an excellent buy at 10% off its regular price on Amazon, which slashes the price comfortably below the $800 price point. The iPhone 13 Pro included with this deal is a "premium renewed" one, meaning that the device doesn't have sever visual damage and also boasts at least 90% battery health. Amazon also allows you to return the device within one year if you're not satisfied.
$83 off (10%)
Buy at Amazon

iPhone 13 Pro 256GB NOW 10% OFF

The 256GB version of the iPhone 13 Pro is also 10% off in a "premium renewed" condition, which should be good enough for most people that would consider a second-hand device. No strings attached otherwise!
$93 off (10%)
Buy at Amazon

iPhone 13 Pro 512GB NOW 10% OFF

The compact iPhone 13 Pro with 512GB of storage is also discounted 10%. You will have to put up with some small visual imperfections, but nothing too severe, and also accept the fact that your battery health won't be 100%.
$100 off (10%)
Buy at Amazon

iPhone 13 Pro 1TB NOW 10% OFF

Score a 10% discount on the most spacious iPhone 13 Pro Max version out there, with a whole terabyte of space for your music, videos, and photos. Get this device as a "premium renewed" one and enjoy a nearly pristine handset with at least 90% battery health.
$107 off (10%)
Buy at Amazon

iPhone 13 Pro Max 128GB NOW 10% OFF

Apple's iPhone with the best battery life is now 10% off at Amazon as part of the Very Merry Deals. The phone comes with no strings attached, but is still "premium renewed", which holds the promise of not that many visual issues, but at least 90% battery health, which should have you going for a couple of years down the line.
$100 off (10%)
Buy at Amazon

iPhone 13 Pro Max 256GB NOW 10% OFF

Apple's iPhone with the best battery life is currently 10% off at Amazon as part of the Very Merry Deals. With 256GB of storage, you have lots of storage for data. The phone is "premium renewed," which promises not many aesthetic faults, but at least 90% battery health, which should keep you running for a couple of years.
$107 off (10%)
Buy at Amazon

iPhone 13 Pro Max 512GB NOW 10% OFF

The 512GB version of the exceptional albeit slightly older iPhone 13 Pro Max is also discounted by 10%, and currently costs a grand. Just as the rest of the lineup, it's "premium renewed", with little visual damage and at least 90% battery health.
$111 off (10%)
Buy at Amazon

iPhone 13 Pro Max 1TB NOW 10% OFF

The most spacious version of the iPhone 13 Pro Max is also 10% off, with the most amount of room to store your data. Just as the rest of the iPhones sold by Amazon at the moment, this one is "premium renewed", with little visual damage and at least 90% battery health.
$116 off (10%)
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra NOW 21% OFF

There are a tons of deals on the Galaxy S22 Ultra these days, and this latest Amazon deals saves you some 21% on the Samsung flagship. With an S Pen on board, a 10X periscope camera, and 128GB of storage, it's one of the best Android flagships of 2022.
$250 off (21%)
Buy at Amazon

Pixel 7 Pro 128GB NOW 17% OFF

Amazon lets you save 17% on the awesome Google Pixel flagship with 128GB of storage on board.
$150 off (17%)
Buy at Amazon

Pixel 7 Pro 256GB NOW 15% OFF

The 256GB of Google's excellent Pixel 7 Pro is also currently discounted by 15%, which isn't half-bad considering how new this phone is.
$150 off (15%)
Buy at Amazon

Pixel 7 Pro 512GB NOW 15% OFF

The largest 512GB version of Google's Pixel 7 Pro is discounted by as much as 14% right now, too.
$150 off (14%)
Buy at Amazon

Google Pixel 7 NOW 17% OFF

The super compact Google Pixel 7 with 128GB enjoys a 17% discount, which is an excellent discount on this great Android phone.
$100 off (17%)
Buy at Amazon

Google Pixel 7 NOW 14% OFF

The super compact Google Pixel 7 with 256GB has been discounted by 14% right now, get it while supplies last!
$100 off (17%)
Buy at Amazon

OnePlus 10 Pro NOW 31% OFF

OnePlus' awesome OnePlus 10 Pro flagship is currently available at the killer price of way less than $600, a 31% reduction of its original price tag. Both color versions of the phone are discounted.
$250 off (31%)
Buy at Amazon

OnePlus 10T NOW 7$ OFF

Save some 7% on the awesome OnePlus 10T flagship, with 16GB RAM and 256GB of storage, with 120Hz AMOLED display, and 120W SUperVOOC charging!
$50 off (7%)
Buy at Amazon

OnePlus Nord N200 NOW 29% OFF

The affordable OnePlus Nord N200 is now 29% off at Amazon as part of its Very Merry deals event. The phone comes with 90Hz display, large 5000mAh battery, and fast charging.
$70 off (29%)
Buy at Amazon

OnePlus Nord N20 5G NOW 23% OFF

Save a respectable 23% on the OnePlus Nord N20 5G with this awesome deal on the OnePlus Nord N20. The phone comes with a large 4500mAh battery, 6.4-inch AMOLED display, and fast 33W charging.
$70 off (23%)
Buy at Amazon

Moto Edge+ 2022 NOW 25% OFF

The Moto Edge+ is now a spectacular 25% off at Amazon, one of the lower prices we've seen it fall down to.
$167 off (25%)
Buy at Amazon

Motorola Edge 2022 NOW 42% OFF

The Moto Edge 2022, with its 2-day battery life and 50MP main camera, is an affordable high-end Android device that's now way, way more affordable on Amazon at 42% less than usual!
$250 off (42%)
Buy at Amazon

Moto G Stylus 5G (2022 NOW 40% OFF

The stylus-enabled Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) is currently some 40% off on Amazon. Motorola's affordable phone comes with 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and a microSD card slot foe some extra storage space.
$200 off (40%)
Buy at Amazon

Moto G 5G 2022 NOW 38% OFF

The Moto G 5G (2022) is now 38% off on Amazon during its Very Merry deals event. With 6GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, as well as a 50MP main camera, the device is an excellent affordable pick.
$150 off (38%)
Buy at Amazon

Motorola Moto G Power 2022 NOW 32% OFF

With a three-day battery life, the Moto G Power 2022 is a phone that will surely last even the heaviest power users out there a long time. With 4GB RAM and 128GB of storage, it's also a decent affordable recommendation that's currently some 32% off at Amazon!
$80 off (32%)
Buy at Amazon

Motorola Moto G Pure 2021 NOW 33% OFF

Motorola's 2021 Moto G Pure is one of the most affordable Android phones we've seen, and Amazon's latest deal bonanza slashes the prices to new lows, a bit over a hundred bucks, or 33% down!
$53 off (33%)
Buy at Amazon

Amazon Very Merry deals on tablets


Tablets are also discounted during this holiday-themed Amazon shopping event. Don't expect anything too extraordinary, but you can save on some great slates, like the Galaxy Tab S8 and the latest releases of Amazon's Fire HD tablets, which are always a great deal. 

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite might be an aging tablet, but it's definitely not a bad tablet. In fact, at its current discounted price, it's nothing short of a bargain. It even comes with an S Pen included, which should definitely tip the scales in its favor!
$120 off (34%)
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Tab S7 FE NOW 26% OFF

Save a super decent 26% on this premium Samsung tablet, which comes with a very long lasting battery, 256GB of storage, and an included S Pen, which makes it a superb companion for creative individuals, Of course, you can use it as your home entertainment machine thanks to its large and beautiful display.
$180 off (26%)
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Tab S8 NOW 17% OFF

The latest Galaxy Tab S8 might come with an LCD display, but it delivers on the performance front with a top Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset. It also comes with an S Pen, a signature feature of high-end Samsung tablets. The desktop-like DeX mode is also supported on the device.
$130 off (17%)
Buy at Amazon

Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus (2022) NOW 46% OFF

What's a better bargain that Amazon's exceptional and super affordable lineup of Fire HD tablets. This one comes with an 8-inch display, 3GB of RAM, wireless charging, and faster processor than its predecessor.
$55 off (46%)
Buy at Amazon

Amazon Fire HD 8 (2022) NOW 45% OFF

The latest version of the Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet comes with a faster chipset, an 8-inch display, some 32GB of storage, and the same superb bang for the buck ratio that makes Fire tablet such outstanding deals!
$45 off (45%)
Buy at Amazon

Amazon Very Merry Deals on smartwatches


Smartwatches are enjoying some love on Amazon right now as well. All color options of the Google Pixel Watch are currently discounted by up to 15%. 

Google Pixel Watch NOW 15% OFF

Save some 15% on the latest wearable addition to the Android ecosystem, the Google Pixel Watch. It was launched in tandem with the Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 7, though you can use it with any Android phone. While it's true that the watch suffers from some issues, it's also quite a promising wearable that should enliven the Android smartwatch space, which is currently dominated by Samsung.
$51 off (15%)
Buy at Amazon

Google Pixel Watch NOW 15% OFF

The Champagne Gold stainless steel version of the Google Pixel Watch has also been discounted by 15%, a great deal on a fledgling smartwatch that has a lot to offer.
$51 off (15%)
Buy at Amazon

Amazon Very Merry Deals on earbuds



You can also save big on some rather decent audio products as well! For example, OnePlus' excellent Buds Z2 with active noise cancellation and super-long battery life are currently 50% off, which is a superb deal!

Google Pixel Buds A-Series NOW 30% OFF

Save a very decent 30% on all available color options of Google's great Pixel Buds A-series! These earbuds play rather well with any Android phone but are best suited to work in tandem with Google's Pixels, and will give you up to 5 hours of listening time and 2.5 hours of talk time on a single charge, while the case will let you keep these alive for up to 24 hours, which is quite a lengthy time!
$30 off (30%)
Buy at Amazon

OnePlus Buds Pro NOW 47% OFF

Wow, what a steal! Save a massive 47% off on the OnePlus Buds Pro with this exceptional Amazon deal, which brings their price well beneath $100. The earbuds come in super-cool matte black, offer basic water resistance, fast-charging case, and fast pairing with compatible devices.
$70 off (47%)
Buy at Amazon

OnePlus Buds Z2 NOW 50% OFF!

The OnePlus Buds Z2 are now discounted by as much as 50%, which is an exceptional discount over their regular price tag! That's a superb deal if we've ever seen one. The earbuds come with 38 hours of battery life, touch controls, IP55 dust/water resistance, Bluetooth 5.2, and active noise cancellation, making them a no-brainer pick.
$50 off (50%)
Buy at Amazon

OnePlus Nord Buds NOW 23% OFF

The OnePlus Nord Buds true wireless earbuds are now way cheaper at 23% off, and are available on the cheap during Amazon's Very Merry deals. They come with 30 hours of playtime, fast charge, Dolby Atmos, IP55 dust and water resistance, and come in cool black color.
$9 off (23%)
Buy at Amazon
