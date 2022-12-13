Best Amazon Very Merry Deals: BIG savings on iPhone, OnePlus, Pixel, Motorola

or has it





The global e-commerce leader, Amazon, begs to differ, and launches Very Merry Deals, a brand new deals campaign that's very much holiday-themed, and is very much poised to save you same of your hard-earned cash just in time for Christmas. Who knew that Jeff Bezos would be the eponymous Santa Claus that's pulling all the stops to save you some money right after the major Black Friday bonanza!





How long will Amazon's Very Merry Deals last?

Amazon's Very Merry Deals will be running through December 23, so you have roughly ten days to score any of the deals that are included in the special sale. As usual, tons of products are part of the promotion, but we've cherrypicked deals on phones and accessories that might interest you. Still, it's worth browsing some other sections of Amazon that might be discounted.





Amazon Very Merry deals on phones





Over in the Android camp, Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra has been getting discounted regularly over the past few months, and the latest Very Merry deals event is no different. There are some mind-boggling deals on Motorola phones as well, with up to 40% off on some models!









Amazon Very Merry deals on tablets





Tablets are also discounted during this holiday-themed Amazon shopping event. Don't expect anything too extraordinary, but you can save on some great slates, like the Galaxy Tab S8 and the latest releases of Amazon's Fire HD tablets, which are always a great deal.





Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite might be an aging tablet, but it's definitely not a bad tablet. In fact, at its current discounted price, it's nothing short of a bargain. It even comes with an S Pen included, which should definitely tip the scales in its favor! $120 off (34%) Buy at Amazon Galaxy Tab S7 FE NOW 26% OFF Save a super decent 26% on this premium Samsung tablet, which comes with a very long lasting battery, 256GB of storage, and an included S Pen, which makes it a superb companion for creative individuals, Of course, you can use it as your home entertainment machine thanks to its large and beautiful display. $180 off (26%) Buy at Amazon Galaxy Tab S8 NOW 17% OFF The latest Galaxy Tab S8 might come with an LCD display, but it delivers on the performance front with a top Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset. It also comes with an S Pen, a signature feature of high-end Samsung tablets. The desktop-like DeX mode is also supported on the device. $130 off (17%) Buy at Amazon Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus (2022) NOW 46% OFF What's a better bargain that Amazon's exceptional and super affordable lineup of Fire HD tablets. This one comes with an 8-inch display, 3GB of RAM, wireless charging, and faster processor than its predecessor. $55 off (46%) Buy at Amazon Amazon Fire HD 8 (2022) NOW 45% OFF The latest version of the Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet comes with a faster chipset, an 8-inch display, some 32GB of storage, and the same superb bang for the buck ratio that makes Fire tablet such outstanding deals! $45 off (45%) Buy at Amazon





Amazon Very Merry Deals on smartwatches



Smartwatches are enjoying some love on Amazon right now as well. All color options of the Google Pixel Watch are currently discounted by up to 15%.





Google Pixel Watch NOW 15% OFF Save some 15% on the latest wearable addition to the Android ecosystem, the Google Pixel Watch. It was launched in tandem with the Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 7, though you can use it with any Android phone. While it's true that the watch suffers from some issues, it's also quite a promising wearable that should enliven the Android smartwatch space, which is currently dominated by Samsung. $51 off (15%) Buy at Amazon Google Pixel Watch NOW 15% OFF The Champagne Gold stainless steel version of the Google Pixel Watch has also been discounted by 15%, a great deal on a fledgling smartwatch that has a lot to offer. $51 off (15%) Buy at Amazon





Amazon Very Merry Deals on earbuds







You can also save big on some rather decent audio products as well! For example, OnePlus' excellent Buds Z2 with active noise cancellation and super-long battery life are currently 50% off, which is a superb deal!





Google Pixel Buds A-Series NOW 30% OFF Save a very decent 30% on all available color options of Google's great Pixel Buds A-series! These earbuds play rather well with any Android phone but are best suited to work in tandem with Google's Pixels, and will give you up to 5 hours of listening time and 2.5 hours of talk time on a single charge, while the case will let you keep these alive for up to 24 hours, which is quite a lengthy time! $30 off (30%) Buy at Amazon OnePlus Buds Pro NOW 47% OFF Wow, what a steal! Save a massive 47% off on the OnePlus Buds Pro with this exceptional Amazon deal, which brings their price well beneath $100. The earbuds come in super-cool matte black, offer basic water resistance, fast-charging case, and fast pairing with compatible devices. $70 off (47%) Buy at Amazon OnePlus Buds Z2 NOW 50% OFF! The OnePlus Buds Z2 are now discounted by as much as 50%, which is an exceptional discount over their regular price tag! That's a superb deal if we've ever seen one. The earbuds come with 38 hours of battery life, touch controls, IP55 dust/water resistance, Bluetooth 5.2, and active noise cancellation, making them a no-brainer pick. $50 off (50%) Buy at Amazon OnePlus Nord Buds NOW 23% OFF The OnePlus Nord Buds true wireless earbuds are now way cheaper at 23% off, and are available on the cheap during Amazon's Very Merry deals. They come with 30 hours of playtime, fast charge, Dolby Atmos, IP55 dust and water resistance, and come in cool black color. $9 off (23%) Buy at Amazon

