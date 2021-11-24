Baseus Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals: earphones, GaN chargers, power banks, hubs, other accessories

Baseus Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals: earphones, GaN chargers, power banks, hubs, other accessories0
It’s time to shop for gifts, it’s time to stock up on small accessories for ourselves. Whether you need charging solutions, USB hubs, new earphones, or other accessories to enhance your mobile lifestyle, take a gander at what Baseus has to offer! This Black Friday, the accessory manufacturer is running deals of up to 25% off on its wide portfolio of products!
Black Friday deals
Baseus kicks things off with its Black Friday discounts, but stick around for the Cyber Monday deals listed below — if you miss out on round one, you are sure to find something for yourself in round two!
Wall chargers
Baseus offers a variety of GaN chargers, capable of charging multiple devices at once. The new GaN technology ensures that the wall bricks are compact, light, yet powerful and capable of quickly topping your devices safely.
Wireless earbuds
Grab yourself a pair of wireless earbuds — Baseus has a couple of models on offer. Whether you like the bean format with no active noise cancellation or the stem shape with ANC on board — you have your choice!
Power banks
Having energy on the go is a must during the holidays when we are often on the road and far from a power outlet for long stretches of time. Or, you know, when Summer rolls around and we start going out for hikes, camping, and vacation trips. It’s always a good idea to have one handy, and it’s an appreciated gift for techies.
USB Type-C hubs
|Product
|Price
|Flash Sale
|Link
|6-in-1 USB Type-C hub
|$33.99
|Nov 26th; 10:05 AM - 10:05 PM PST
$27.19
|Amazon
|8-in-1 USB Type-C hub
|$39.99
|Nov 26th; 10:05 AM - 10:05 PM PST
$31.99
|Amazon
Now that Apple’s iPads have USB Type-C ports where there used to be Lightning, they also readily support all sorts of peripherals — from card readers to external hard drives to audio interfaces. So, having a USB Hub for your iPad is actually… not a bad idea! Of course, these also readily work with laptops and PCs that have USB C ports.
Desk lighting
It’s always a good idea to have a soft, comfortable light for your working or reading area. These smart lights by Baseus have three color modes with varying warmth and smart dim features for comfortable and safe use.
Car vacuum
|Product
|Price
|Flash Sale
|Link
|A3 Car Vacuum Cleaner
|$99.99
$84.99
(15% off)
|On Black Friday
$79.99
|Amazon
A powerful and portable vacuum cleaner that charges via a USB cable that you can take anywhere.
Cyber Monday deals
Wall chargers
A second chance to grab yourself a GaN charger!
Wireless earbuds
The earbuds are coming back for a round two and, this time around, you will be able to get the Pro models with active noise cancelation for a bigger discount!
Wireless charging power bank
|Product
|Price
|Cyber Monday
|Link
|Magnetic 10,000 mAh power bank
|$39.99
|$33.99
|Amazon
For Cyber Monday, Baseus will discount its magnetic wireless charging power bank — charge your phone on the road without worrying about cables!
USB Type-C hub
|Product
|Price
|Cyber Monday
|Link
|8-in-1 USB Type-C hub
|$39.99
|$33.99
|Amazon
If you missed the hub offer during Black Friday, you will have a second chance at the 8-in-1 docking station during the Cyber Monday flash sale.
Desk lighting
A monitor lamp specifically made for comfortable working has been added to the roster!
Car accessories
A 65 W car charger with a LED display joins the deal lists! The portable vacuum is still available at a discount, too.