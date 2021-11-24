Notification Center

Articles

Baseus Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals: earphones, GaN chargers, power banks, hubs, other accessories

Baseus
By Baseus
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Advertorial by Baseus: the opinions expressed in this story may not reflect the positions of PhoneArena! 
disclaimer   

It’s time to shop for gifts, it’s time to stock up on small accessories for ourselves. Whether you need charging solutions, USB hubs, new earphones, or other accessories to enhance your mobile lifestyle, take a gander at what Baseus has to offer! This Black Friday, the accessory manufacturer is running deals of up to 25% off on its wide portfolio of products!

Black Friday deals


Baseus kicks things off with its Black Friday discounts, but stick around for the Cyber Monday deals listed below — if you miss out on round one, you are sure to find something for yourself in round two!

Wall chargers


ProductPriceLink
100 W 4-port GaN charger$99.99
$54.99
(45% off)		Amazon
100 W USB-C GaN laptop charger$79.99
$49.99
(38% off)		Amazon
65 W 4-port GaN charger with 2 outlets$99.99
$59.99
(40% off)		Amazon
65 W 3-port GaN charger$49.99
$34.99
(15% off)		Amazon

Baseus offers a variety of GaN chargers, capable of charging multiple devices at once. The new GaN technology ensures that the wall bricks are compact, light, yet powerful and capable of quickly topping your devices safely.

Wireless earbuds


ProductPriceLink
Wireless Earbuds W11$59.99
$32.67
(46% off)		Amazon
Wireless Earbuds S1 Pro with ANC$59.99
$43.34
(28% off)		Amazon

Grab yourself a pair of wireless earbuds — Baseus has a couple of models on offer. Whether you like the bean format with no active noise cancellation or the stem shape with ANC on board — you have your choice!

Power banks


ProductPriceFlash saleLink
65 W Power Bank, 20,000 mAh$59.99
$49.99
(17% off)		Nov 27th; 1 AM - 1 PM PST
$39.99
Amazon
65 W Power Bank, 30,000 mAh$69.99
$59.99
(14% off)		Nov 22nd - Nov 28th; 12 AM - 11:45 PM PST
$50.99		Amazon

Having energy on the go is a must during the holidays when we are often on the road and far from a power outlet for long stretches of time. Or, you know, when Summer rolls around and we start going out for hikes, camping, and vacation trips. It’s always a good idea to have one handy, and it’s an appreciated gift for techies.

USB Type-C hubs


ProductPriceFlash SaleLink
6-in-1 USB Type-C hub$33.99Nov 26th; 10:05 AM - 10:05 PM PST
$27.19
Amazon
8-in-1 USB Type-C hub$39.99Nov 26th; 10:05 AM - 10:05 PM PST
$31.99		Amazon


Now that Apple’s iPads have USB Type-C ports where there used to be Lightning, they also readily support all sorts of peripherals — from card readers to external hard drives to audio interfaces. So, having a USB Hub for your iPad is actually… not a bad idea! Of course, these also readily work with laptops and PCs that have USB C ports.

Desk lighting


ProductPriceFlash SaleLink
42LED Magnet-attachable light$39.99
$24.99
(38% off)		On Black Friday, Nov 27th
$18.74		Amazon
Smart Eye folding desk lamp$49.99
$39.99
(20% off)		Nov 25th; 6:05 AM - 6:05 PM PST
$31.99		Amazon

It’s always a good idea to have a soft, comfortable light for your working or reading area. These smart lights by Baseus have three color modes with varying warmth and smart dim features for comfortable and safe use.

Car vacuum


ProductPriceFlash SaleLink
A3 Car Vacuum Cleaner$99.99
$84.99
(15% off)		On Black Friday
$79.99		Amazon


A powerful and portable vacuum cleaner that charges via a USB cable that you can take anywhere.

Cyber Monday deals


Wall chargers


ProductCyber Monday PriceLink
100 W 4-port GaN charger$54.99
$43.99
Amazon
100 W USB-C GaN laptop charger$49.99
$39.99
Amazon
65 W 4-port GaN charger with 2 outlets$59.99
$47.99
Amazon
65 W 3-port GaN charger$34.99
$27.96
Amazon

A second chance to grab yourself a GaN charger!

Wireless earbuds


ProductPriceLink
Wireless Earbuds W11$32.67
$28.79
(46% off)		Amazon
Wireless Earbuds S1 Pro with ANC$43.34
$40.79
(28% off)		Amazon

The earbuds are coming back for a round two and, this time around, you will be able to get the Pro models with active noise cancelation for a bigger discount!

Wireless charging power bank


ProductPriceCyber MondayLink
Magnetic 10,000 mAh power bank$39.99$33.99Amazon

For Cyber Monday, Baseus will discount its magnetic wireless charging power bank — charge your phone on the road without worrying about cables!

USB Type-C hub


ProductPriceCyber MondayLink
8-in-1 USB Type-C hub$39.99$33.99Amazon

If you missed the hub offer during Black Friday, you will have a second chance at the 8-in-1 docking station during the Cyber Monday flash sale.

Desk lighting


ProductPriceCyber MondayLink
Monitor Light bar$49.99
$37.99
(24% off)		$28.79Amazon
Smart Eye folding desk lamp$49.99
$39.99
(20% off)		Dec 1st; 9 AM - 9 PM PST
$31.99		Amazon

A monitor lamp specifically made for comfortable working has been added to the roster!

Car accessories


ProductPriceCyber MondayLink
A3 Car vacuum cleaner$99.99
$84.99
(15% off)		$72.24Amazon
65 W Car charger with LCD display$21.99$18.69Amazon

A 65 W car charger with a LED display joins the deal lists! The portable vacuum is still available at a discount, too.

