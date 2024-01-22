The Bang & Olufsen Beoplay HX are luxurious, sound incredible, can silence the world and are $121 more affordable
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
We reported that Amazon is currently selling the Bang & Olufsen Beolit 20 at a sweet 20% discount, letting you snag an amazing premium Bluetooth speaker for $120 less. And if you are in the market for a new speaker, we suggest you snatch one now while you can. However, if you prefer headphones to speakers, we encourage you to pull the trigger on this deal instead.
As proper Bang & Olufsen headphones, the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay HXare extremely stylish, so you'll definitely get looks when wearing these. Furthermore, they are lightweight and comfortable to wear, so you'll be able to blast your songs for hours without experiencing ear fatigue.
In addition to their fancy looks, the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay HX also deliver amazing detailed sound, so you'll fall in love with these headphones no matter what your music taste is. And in case you think that their default sound profile is not your cup of tea, you can always tailor them to your liking through the EQ functionality in their Bang & Olufsen companion app.
Furthermore, as true premium headphones, the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay HX come with top-tier ANC. Though not among the best on the market, it does an awesome job in silencing most noises around you
Moreover, the headphones boast amazing battery life, providing up to 30 hours of listening time on a single charge. You could even reach about 40 hours of playtime if you haven't cranked up the volume and use them with ANC turned off.
Nevertheless, the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay HX are extremely luxurious and have a lot to offer, even without an IP rating. So, if you want to score incredible premium headphones at a discounted price, we suggest you get a par of Bang & Olufsen Beoplay HX today!
You see, the Beolit 20 is not the only Bang & Olufsen product enjoying a nice price cut on Amazon. The retailer has also discounted the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay HX at an awesome 24% markdown. This means you can now snag a pair of these incredible and pretty luxurious headphones for $121 off their price if you act quickly and get them through this deal while they are up for grabs at a discounted price.
As proper Bang & Olufsen headphones, the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay HXare extremely stylish, so you'll definitely get looks when wearing these. Furthermore, they are lightweight and comfortable to wear, so you'll be able to blast your songs for hours without experiencing ear fatigue.
In addition to their fancy looks, the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay HX also deliver amazing detailed sound, so you'll fall in love with these headphones no matter what your music taste is. And in case you think that their default sound profile is not your cup of tea, you can always tailor them to your liking through the EQ functionality in their Bang & Olufsen companion app.
Furthermore, as true premium headphones, the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay HX come with top-tier ANC. Though not among the best on the market, it does an awesome job in silencing most noises around you
Moreover, the headphones boast amazing battery life, providing up to 30 hours of listening time on a single charge. You could even reach about 40 hours of playtime if you haven't cranked up the volume and use them with ANC turned off.
We should also point out that these headphones don't have an official dust and water resistance IP rating, so we suggest you be careful not to get them wet.
Nevertheless, the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay HX are extremely luxurious and have a lot to offer, even without an IP rating. So, if you want to score incredible premium headphones at a discounted price, we suggest you get a par of Bang & Olufsen Beoplay HX today!
Things that are NOT allowed: