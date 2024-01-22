The Bang & Olufsen Beoplay HX are luxurious, sound incredible, can silence the world and are $121 more affordable

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay HX: Save $121! Snag a pair of premium Bang & Olufsen Beoplay HX on Amazon for $121 off their price now while you still can. The headphones have awesome sound, top-tier ANC, amazing battery life and are a real bang for your buck. $121 off (24%) Buy at Amazon

As proper Bang & Olufsen headphones, the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay HXare extremely stylish, so you'll definitely get looks when wearing these. Furthermore, they are lightweight and comfortable to wear, so you'll be able to blast your songs for hours without experiencing ear fatigue.In addition to their fancy looks, the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay HX also deliver amazing detailed sound, so you'll fall in love with these headphones no matter what your music taste is. And in case you think that their default sound profile is not your cup of tea, you can always tailor them to your liking through the EQ functionality in their Bang & Olufsen companion app.Furthermore, as true premium headphones, the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay HX come with top-tier ANC. Though not among the best on the market, it does an awesome job in silencing most noises around youMoreover, the headphones boast amazing battery life, providing up to 30 hours of listening time on a single charge. You could even reach about 40 hours of playtime if you haven't cranked up the volume and use them with ANC turned off.We should also point out that these headphones don't have an official dust and water resistance IP rating, so we suggest you be careful not to get them wet.Nevertheless, the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay HX are extremely luxurious and have a lot to offer, even without an IP rating. So, if you want to score incredible premium headphones at a discounted price, we suggest you get a par of Bang & Olufsen Beoplay HX today!