Australian kids who should be banned from these apps access them with this simple trick
Back at the end of November 2024, Australian authorities introduced a total ban for kids under 16 on social media. Lo and behold, Australian kids under 12 are currently easily breaking that ban.
As you know, Australia has passed one of the world's strictest social media regulations, banning children under 16 from platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok. It's set to take effect after a trial period starting in January 2025; the law mandates that companies block minors or face multi-million dollar fines.
A report from Australia's online safety regulator has found that children in the country can easily bypass social media age restrictions, raising concerns as the government prepares to enforce a ban on users under 16 by the end of 2025.
The report found that while all services except Reddit required users to enter a birthdate at sign-up, they relied entirely on self-reported information without additional verification. Well, that's… a predictable outcome, isn't it?
YouTube, which allows under-13 users with parental supervision, will be exempt from the upcoming ban.
Some platforms, including TikTok, have implemented tools to detect underage users, with TikTok removing over a million accounts since 2023. However, enforcement remains inconsistent. Meta argued that app stores, not individual platforms, should be responsible for enforcing age limits.
These findings just go to highlight the significant gaps in current age verification measures that are out there to be exploited by kids, as Australia moves toward stricter regulations to prevent children from accessing social media.
While widely supported by the public, it has drawn criticism from privacy advocates and tech firms over concerns about data collection and access to support networks. Supporters argue it is necessary to protect youth mental health, but critics warn it may drive teens toward riskier online spaces.
The study, which analyzed national survey data and responses from major platforms like YouTube, Facebook, and Twitch, revealed that 80% of children aged eight to 12 used social media in 2024, despite most platforms requiring users to be at least 13.
